Quincy man sentenced to more than three years in prison for printing $467,000 in counterfeit bills

Investigators in October 2019 searched Cardona’s home, where they discovered a “counterfeit currency manufacturing facility,” the statement said.

Victor Cardona, 34, learned his fate in US District Court in Boston, where he had previously pleaded guilty to one count of counterfeiting U.S. currency, said US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office in a statement on Thursday. Rollins and Andrew Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service, Boston Field Office made the announcement of the sentencing.

A Quincy man was sentenced to 3 years and 5 months in federal prison Wednesday for printing more than $467,000 in counterfeit bills from his home, according to prosecutors.

Authorities at the time found “equipment and materials used to create counterfeit bills, specifically, inkjet printers, a paper shredder containing counterfeit bills that had been discarded, a ‘counterfeit buster’ detection pen and counterfeit bills, including one fake $100 bill in Cardona’s wallet,” the statement continued.

Several authentic $100 bills with serial numbers which were tied to counterfeit currency recovered from across the country were also found, the statement said.

Burned remains of counterfeit cash were also located in Cardona’s backyard, officials said.

“According to court documents, Cardona admitted that he procured the materials to create the counterfeit currency and hosted one or more other individuals at his home on a weekly basis for the purpose of creating the fake bills,” the statement said.

All told, officials said, Cardone produced or aided in the production of over 4,000 phony $100 bills.

“To date, the government has recovered over $467,000 in counterfeit $100 bills traced back to the authentic bills found at Cardona’s residence,” the release said.