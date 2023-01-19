fb-pixel Skip to main content

State Police dog helps track down domestic violence suspect in Holyoke

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated January 19, 2023, 54 minutes ago
Tucker, a Massachusetts State Police K9, tracked down a domestic assault suspect in the woods when he attempted to evade capture.Massachusetts State Police

A State Police dog named Tucker helped police in Holyoke police Monday when he tracked down a domestic assault suspect in the woods, officials said.

Shortly after 6:15 p.m., the German Shepard and Trooper John Areche responded to a police request for K-9 assistance at a home on Kennedy Circle, State Police said. A 33-year-old man had taken off into the woods after allegedly threatening and strangling his girlfriend, police said.

The suspect, who according to police has a violent background, was last seen by the woodline.

“Tucker quickly displayed recognition of a scent and began tracking into the woods,” State Police wrote in a Facebook post. “Tucker pulled east for about 50 feet, then turned left and tracked south deeper into the woods.”

After another 200 feet, Tucker located the suspect. Areche ordered him to surrender and the man was taken into custody, police said.

State Police recognized Tucker on social media Thursday after the arrest.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

