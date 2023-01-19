Woman struck by vehicle in hit and run in Newton; police ask for public’s help

A woman was struck by a car Thursday morning in an apparent hit-and-run in Newton, police said.
At around 6:45 a.m., police responded to reports that a woman was hit by a car while walking on the Commonwealth Avenue Carriage Lane, according to Lt. Amanda Henrickson, a spokesperson for the Newton Police Department. The car drover away after striking her, police said.
The woman was helped up by a passerby and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening injuries, officials said.
“The Newton Police Traffic Bureau is actively investigating and are canvassing for witnesses and video,” Henrickson said in a statement. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Newton police at 617-796-2106.
