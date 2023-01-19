Worcester DA releases new photos of Brittany Tee, Brookfield woman missing since Jan. 10

Searchers will return to Brookfield on Saturday to look for Tee, District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said at a news conference Thursday, according to video posted on his office’s Facebook page .

The photos show Brittany Tee smiling as she stands at a store counter wearing a black winter coat, her hair pulled up into a loose bun. The images were taken from a video recorded Jan. 6, four days before Tee’s disappearance, the district attorney’s office said.

The Worcester district attorney’s office released new surveillance photos Thursday of a 35-year-old Brookfield woman who has been missing for more than a week, as officials renewed a call for the public to assist in the investigation.

Advertisement

“State Police and local agencies, including the Mass. State Police Marine Unit, Mass. State Police Dive Unit, and the Environmental Police … will be assisting in the search,” Early said.

There was no ground search for Tee on Thursday, officials said.

Tee is 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes, officials previously said. She was last seen Jan. 10 leaving a home on Main Street in Brookfield on foot, officials said. She was wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans, and work boots. Tee was reported missing Jan. 13.

Brookfield police have Tee’s phone, laptop, and car, and are using these items to help find her, the Globe previously reported.

On Thursday, Early said State Police are continuing to review surveillance video and tips submitted to investigators.

“We appreciate all the members of the public who have given us tips,” Early said. “If you’ve been putting off looking at your video, please take a look at it. We’ve had some great stuff come in.”

Early asked anyone with information about Tee to call a dedicated tip line at 508-453-7589.

Advertisement

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.