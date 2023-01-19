GOP Representative Greg Steube of Florida injured after accident at home

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) sustained “several injuries” after an accident on his property Wednesday, his office said.

"Please pray for the Congressman and his family," his office said in a statement on social media. No further details were provided, and a representative for the congressman did not immediately reply to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

Steube represents Florida's 17th District, an area in the southwestern part of the state that includes the cities of Sarasota and Venice.