GOP Representative Greg Steube of Florida injured after accident at home

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) sustained “several injuries” after an accident on his property Wednesday, his office said.
"Please pray for the Congressman and his family," his office said in a statement on social media. No further details were provided, and a representative for the congressman did not immediately reply to a request for comment Wednesday evening.
Steube represents Florida's 17th District, an area in the southwestern part of the state that includes the cities of Sarasota and Venice.
"Horrible to hear about @RepGregSteube's accident earlier today," tweeted Rep. Vern Buchanan, a fellow Republican from Florida.
Steube, an Army veteran and former state lawmaker, was first elected to the House in 2019. A vocal critic of President Biden, he has backed investigating the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, co-sponsored a bill aimed at reinstating members of the military who were forced out for refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, and opposed abortion "at any state of development."
Steube served on the Veterans Affairs, Judiciary and Foreign Affairs committees, and he was recently named to the Ways and Means Committee.
He served as an airborne infantry officer and judge advocate and spent a combined eight years in the Florida House and Senate. Steube said he was inspired to join the military after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.