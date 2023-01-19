And the beat goes on for the word police

Thanks to Joan Vennochi for revealing some of the Globe’s list of verboten words in her column about a recent change at the School of Social Work at the University of Southern California ( “The language police come for the word ‘field,’ ” Opinion, Jan. 17). Language phobias like these, so common on college and university campuses, would be good for a laugh at the absurdities of woke culture if they didn’t have such serious political consequences. In 2017, according to a Cato Institute free speech survey, 70 percent of Americans and 78 percent of independents agreed with the comment Donald Trump made during the 2016 election that a “big problem this country has is being politically correct.” Anyone who doesn’t think resentment of de facto censorship helped elect Trump hasn’t been paying attention.

Clamping down on certain language ignites both the left and the right

Advertisement

This movement is also advancing Ron DeSantis’s presidential ambitions. The Republican governor of Florida uses anger at woke mandates to institute his own regime of right-wing language and thought policing. And, like other hard-right culture warriors, DeSantis invokes concerns about the imagined rights of listeners, and other theories of censorship popularized by progressives, to censor speech that progressives would protect. What pyrrhic victories woke language policers may claim.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Wendy Kaminer

Boston

The writer is a lawyer, author, and free-speech advocate.





Lively conversation unfolds online over the words we use

Joan Vennochi’s column “The language police come for the word ‘field’ ” generated almost 200 comments on BostonGlobe.com. The following is an edited sample:

This is foolishness. “Fieldwork” as some form of racial slur? Anyone so sensitive as to be traumatized by the use of this word clearly does not belong anywhere near a college campus. (Tom Chapman)

I’ve always enjoyed the Kevin Costner movie “Practicum of Dreams.” (smozo)

No one likes language manufactured by academics who are trying to dodge any possible charge of offensiveness by replacing loaded old words and phrases. The thing about language is that it evolves organically out of the culture. All cultures reflect their dominant classes. Since our era’s dominant class has always been neck-deep in hierarchy, the culture it dominates has long spit out plenty of those offensive words and phrases. When some people have clumsily pushed back against this, they get lit up by the right with that all-purpose putdown “political correctness.” I’d just point out, though, that no one is as politically correct as the system’s firmer supporters. The pressures for conformity and acceptance of capitalist society’s myths about itself — one familiar example being “Americanism” — are incredibly powerful. The right has long enforced its own brand of political correctness, even as it now attacks and ridicules whatever pushback rears its head. (clave)

Advertisement

If the person using an old expression clearly intends to be insulting, then I am insulted. If they clearly did not intend insult, then I give them the benefit of the doubt. (Patricia W)

I’m a lifelong liberal Democrat, and I’m sick of this nonsense. (Stasi Volk)

“Don we now our gay apparel.” I’m going to my master bedroom to take my gay apparel out of the closet. On HGTV, houses no longer have a master bedroom. And leave poor Mr. Faneuil alone in his grave. Political correctness has gone wild. Just ask him or her or them or they or it or whomever. (dotcommonsense)

Each semester I ask my students: Does the First Amendment protect speech that some people might find offensive? The answer is yes, and most students understand why this has to be the case: The government should not be in the business of policing our language. That being said, private organizations are free to have their own language policies, to an extent. There are clearly so-called unwritten rules on the use of language that have evolved over time in civilized cultures. As an example, the women’s movement pushed for some common-sense language changes, like using “police officer” instead of “policeman.” That is not the same thing as taking the word “field” out of our vocabulary. (BR74)

Advertisement

Is “housework” next? (NOT3x2)