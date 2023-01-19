Embracing ‘The Embrace’

More than 50 years after King’s assassination, a major memorial in Boston was egregiously overdue. This city played a formative role in the lives of Martin and Coretta, who met here as students. He lived in the South End while getting his PhD in systematic theology at Boston University . Coretta studied opera at the New England Conservatory of Music and lived on Beacon Hill.

When renderings of “The Embrace” were first released several years ago, I just didn’t get it. I asked aloud, “How does this honor Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King? Where are their heads and faces? What is this supposed to represent?”

These civil and human rights icons should be immortalized in bronze, known for its strength and resistance to harsh elements. By why with what looked like a tangle of arms and elbows? Was the sculpture, created by conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas and based on a 1964 photo of the Kings hugging after the young minister learned he had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, too conceptual?

After its Jan. 13 unveiling on Boston Common, critics pounced. Seneca Scott, Mrs. King’s cousin, denounced the memorial as a phallic ”woke” statue that insults the Black community. Guest hosting on “The Daily Show,” comedian Leslie Jones said, “You know it’s messed up when Black people and the Proud Boys hate the same statue.” And, of course, some social media criticism was just about dunking on Boston and its stubborn history of racism and doing Black folks dirty.

While I did love what I saw of the memorial in photos and on TV, I also didn’t see “woke” or sex acts. So I did something I believed the loudest mocking voices had not — I went to see it in person.

Walking toward the Common’s new 1965 Freedom Plaza, I could see the milling crowds before I saw the memorial. Of course people were striking poses and snapping selfies from every imaginable angle.

But I also noticed this. As they walked under the statue, many stopped taking photos. Just as I did, they wove between Coretta’s arms and stood beneath Martin’s hands. They rubbed the sculpture’s smooth, cool surfaces. They stared and pointed out details like Coretta’s wedding band, the cuff buttons on Martin’s jacket, and his fingers pressed into Coretta’s shoulder.

One man blinked back tears. A woman leaned her head and hands on Martin’s sleeve. Someone even tucked a bouquet of flowers into the crook of Coretta’s arm.

A bouquet had been tucked in the crook of Coretta Scott King’s arm on "The Embrace" sculpture on Boston Common on Tuesday. Renée Graham

“The Embrace” is majestic, standing 22 feet high, but also more intimate than I imagined it would be. With the names of 69 local leaders who’ve fought for civil rights in Boston on the ground around it, the sculpture moved me in ways I certainly wasn’t expecting on an ordinary afternoon.

To me, “The Embrace” is more like the Vietnam Veterans Memorial than the Lincoln Memorial, both in Washington, D.C. As extraordinary as it is, the latter makes all who see it feel so much smaller than the man it honors. Visitors can stand at its base, but Lincoln’s figure in white Georgia marble is literally untouchable. But what’s now known as “The Wall” invites engagement. You can touch and trace the engraved names of the more than 58,000 Americans who perished during that war. You can find a moment’s solace with a hand placed on its panels of polished black granite. It stands not above but with us, bound to the earth like those it memorializes.

And “The Wall” also shares this with “The Embrace” — many hated Maya Lin’s design and deemed it unpatriotic, ugly, and disrespectful when it was first dedicated in 1982. Now, more than 40 years later, it is one of the most popular sites in the nation’s capital.

“When you put art in the world, you can’t control what people see,” said Thomas, “The Embrace” artist, in a recent CNN interview. “I think about the Rorschach test, the ink blot test, and what you see says a lot about how you see the world.”

I’m not an art critic, so I can’t argue the artistic merits of “The Embrace.” As for those who see photos of the sculpture and conjure positions from the Kama Sutra, I suppose they’re just a more erotic-minded version of those religious fanatics who find the face of Jesus in clouds or cheese danishes.

What I can say is that I’m glad that Thomas’s sculpture of the extraordinary Kings, Martin and Coretta, will always have a place of prominence on the Common. And that for all the photos I viewed of “The Embrace,” I couldn’t see it until the day I really saw it.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.