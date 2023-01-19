George Santos proves that two identities can be better than one

My favorite Santos depredation is his apparently brief 2019 masquerade as “Anthony Devolder” — his full name seems to be George Anthony Devolder Santos. Devolder urged transgender activists to consider switching their loyalty from Democrats to Republicans. “I recently founded a group called United for Trump,” he announced. “So if you guys want to follow, that would be awesome.”

Freshly elected fabulist politician Republican Representative George Santos of New York is a hard man to love. Santos, you recall, ran a congressional campaign on a largely fictional resume. He said he had worked at Goldman Sachs; he hadn’t. He claimed to have graduated from Baruch College; apparently not. And so on.

The killjoys at the New York Post unhelpfully noted that United for Trump “does not seem to exist or has zero online presence.”

It never hurts to have an alter ego at hand. Donald Trump often called himself “John Barron” in phone calls to the media. The Washington Post referred to Barron as “Trump’s go-to alias when he was under scrutiny, in need of a tough front man or otherwise wanting to convey a message without attaching his own name to it.”

Barron floated the idea of Trump buying the World Trade Center to The New York Times. He didn’t. Barron likewise hectored Forbes reporter Jonathan Greenberg with false claims about Trump’s wealth in an attempt to land him higher up on the Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans. Goldberg wrote that “Trump, through this [Barron] sockpuppet, was telling me he owned ‘in excess of 90 percent’” of his father Fred Trump’s assets.

Astonishingly, this turned out not to be true.

Addressing the hypothetical existence of Mr. Barron while under oath in 1990, Trump said that “I believe on occasion I used that name.” It seems odd that Trump named his now 16-year-old son Barron, but the former president’s psychological proclivities are opaque at the best of times.

Trump apparently also used the pseudonyms “John Miller” and ”Carolin Gallego” in communications and conversations suggesting that he treats women “with respect.” It would be convenient if Miller or Gallego could come forward as a character witness in Trump’s current litigation with writer E. Jean Carroll, who has accused Trump of rape.

Mitt Romney used the fake name “Pierre Delecto” on Twitter for several years, primarily, he explained, to keep up with goings-on in social media. Romney told USA Today that Delecto “means delightful” and has both Latin and Spanish roots. When finally outed by Slate magazine in 2019, Romney conceded that Pierre Delecto “c’est moi.”

“Carlos Danger” was the notorious pseudonym used by former Democratic Representative Anthony Weiner for online sexual adventurism. It is arguable that Weiner-Danger’s Internet dalliances helped torpedo Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid when then-FBI director James Comey reopened an investigation into candidate Clinton’s e-mail use after finding messages from her on Weiner’s computer.

Former New York governor Eliot Spitzer used the alias “George Fox” when interacting with ladies of the night, because, well, you can’t be too careful. In retrospect, Spitzer could have been a lot more careful, especially in his relations with his longtime friend George Fox, who said his pal’s sex scandal “comes as a great surprise and disappointment.”

I’m no stranger to pseudonyms. I used the name “Ishmalex” (call me Alex; clever if you’re in 10th grade) during the early, flame-and-be-flamed days of the Internet. I resurrected the sobriquet during my COVID-era forays into online chess. Whenever Chess.com suspended Alex Beam’s account for intemperate behavior, Ishmalex took his place and modeled good sportsmanship for all to see.

Proving the point: Two identities can be better than one.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.