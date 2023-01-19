Nurses, other staff must organize to press for change at hospitals

In the Jan. 13 op-ed, “The deplorable conditions in the emergency department,” Lauren Stiller Rikleen describes her son suffering from severe gastrointestinal problems during a two-day hospital stay, during which a bed was unavailable. Hospital staff were overwhelmed with patients and did not have enough time to provide the care Rikleen’s son deserved. These situations, happening every day across Massachusetts, are why patients are frustrated and nurses are fleeing the bedside.

When COVID-19 hit, the virus crashed against longstanding hospital staffing problems. For years, executives had been understaffing while boosting profits, buying competitors, closing services, and padding their compensation. Rikleen’s advice is to start with administrators and trustees. The problem is they helped create this crisis. Instead, we must empower the public and legislators to hold hospitals accountable and enact enforceable staffing solutions.