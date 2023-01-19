Nurses, other staff must organize to press for change at hospitals

In the Jan. 13 op-ed, “The deplorable conditions in the emergency department,” Lauren Stiller Rikleen describes her son suffering from severe gastrointestinal problems during a two-day hospital stay, during which a bed was unavailable. Hospital staff were overwhelmed with patients and did not have enough time to provide the care Rikleen’s son deserved. These situations, happening every day across Massachusetts, are why patients are frustrated and nurses are fleeing the bedside.
When COVID-19 hit, the virus crashed against longstanding hospital staffing problems. For years, executives had been understaffing while boosting profits, buying competitors, closing services, and padding their compensation. Rikleen’s advice is to start with administrators and trustees. The problem is they helped create this crisis. Instead, we must empower the public and legislators to hold hospitals accountable and enact enforceable staffing solutions.
Advertisement
To achieve this goal, nurses and other health care workers must have a protected voice. Because of the trauma of the pandemic, more and more nurses have been seeking the strength and legal protection of a union. By joining together, health care workers can make a positive difference at the bedside and in the halls of power. We can advocate for authentic staffing improvements and make sure patients get what they need.
Katie Murphy
President, Massachusetts Nurses Association
Framingham
The writer is a registered nurse.