Boys’ hockey notebook: On thin ice, ‘It’s not like it used to be, City League hockey,’ but sole survivors striving to keep the sport alive

“A lot of those fans out there, those kids weren’t from Latin Academy or Boston Latin — there were kids from all over the city, South Boston, Charlestown, West Roxbury,” said Latin Academy senior captain Eddie Brodney-McDevitt . “It really brings the whole city together.”

In front of boisterous group of fans packing the bleachers behind the Red Sox dugout, the inspired players showcased the best of hockey in the city.

Following a physical, high-octane scrimmage at Fenway Park last Friday night, the Boston Latin and Latin Academy boys’ hockey teams skated to center ice for a photo.

Once featuring a sprawling landscape of talent and quality teams, only three teams have survived the test of time to represent the city. Gone are the days in which Charlestown, Dorchester, South Boston, and others battled in fiercely-competitive Boston City League action.

The Boston City League doesn’t exist anymore. East Boston serves as a co-op for players from the non-exam schools (such as O’Bryant) and plays in an independent division, as does Latin Academy. Boston Latin competes in the highly-competitive MVC/DCL Tier II, alongside perennial powers Tewksbury and Lincoln-Sudbury.

“It’s not like it used to be, City League hockey,” said Boston Latin coach Frank Woods. “They used to fill Matthews Arena with great teams — Latin, English, Southie, Charlestown had a great team back in the day. That doesn’t exist anymore.”

“ ‘It’s kind of tough to see where the sport is going, I think what we have now is reflective of what the interest is and the demand is.’ Avery Esdaile, athletic director of Boston Public Schools on the decline of city hockey

Friday’s scrimmage, featuring the intensity of a postseason game, reunited rivals who uphold the prestigious mantle of keeping hockey in the city alive.

“It’s bitter,” said Woods. “It’s like having a brother, you want to beat ‘em. These guys always play us tough, no matter the circumstances. It’s a natural rivalry that we have in the city that we really don’t have in our league.”

Boston Latin competes against teams from north and west of the city. East Boston plays programs from urban environments, such as Lowell and Lynn. Latin Academy travels to Amesbury/Whittier, St. John Paul II, and others.

Players from the Boston Latin and Latin Academy boys' hockey teams engaged in a spirited scrimmage at Fenway Park. It showcased the vanishing breed of city hockey programs. Barry Chin/Globe Staff





In each game, the programs play for more than themselves and their school — they represent city hockey and those that donned the jerseys before them.

“There’s definitely a bit of pressure being one of the only city teams that’s a Boston public school team,” said Latin Academy senior captain John Driscoll. “It gives us a boost, some motivation to push some of the guys on the team.”

Said Latin Academy coach Patrick Mudie, “No matter what team you’re on, at the end of the day, everyone is representing city hockey. “That’s the important thing.”

The gradual dilution of city hockey has not gone unnoticed. The decline can be attributed to a number of factors — players choosing to play at Catholic schools, preps, or juniors. With fewer students enrolled in Boston Public Schools, teams juggle to fill the large number of roster spots the sport requires.

Boston Latin boys' hockey players took special pride in taking the ice against Latin Academy in a scrimmage at Fenway Park. Said Latin Academy coach Patrick Mudie: "No matter what team you’re on, at the end of the day, everyone is representing city hockey. “That’s the important thing.” Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“The reality of where we are now is a reflection of what kids have had access to and have been exposed to, either prior to their high school years or as they’ve grown up,” said Avery Esdaile, athletic director for BPS.

“The sport of hockey is a tough one to crack, a resource rich sport. It’s a skill-based sport in which if you don’t learn to skate at a young age, all the other parts of it don’t work as well. It’s kind of tough to see where the sport is going, I think what we have now is reflective of what the interest is and the demand is. It goes as our enrollment and our kids go.”

A time-intensive game in which paying for ice time and equipment favors affluent areas and families, lacing up skates at a young age provides a fruitful advantage for those that can afford it.

“Between $200 skates, a $100 stick, and equipment, are you going to buy that or put food on the table and pay rent?” said East Boston coach Pat McGoff. “That’s an easy choice.”

In a decade, Esdaile yearns to see a sport that thrives. Part of the plan to save hockey in the city revolves around the youth program. To educate students and families about opportunities in the sport, , and help alleviate barriers to entry — from financial burden to securing proper equipment and ice time — remain focal points in helping programs expand and thrive going forward.

“It’s understanding how we can and should be working together to be connected as best as possible so that the kids that are playing hockey and are interested in hockey are aware of all the opportunities along the way,” said Esdaile. “To expose the kids to the sport is important.”

Numbers in the three remaining programs have held strong. The Dragons (4-4-1) are looking to make noise in the Division 4 tournament. The Wolfpack (5-3-2) boast a sterling defense that has only surrendered 17 goals and a potent offense, highlighted by senior captains Richard Bova and Patrick Harnan.

“I think we’ve got a strong group,” said Harnan. “From the beginning, we’ve just got to put it together. Our talent is there and we can play with these teams. I think it’s starting to come together and it’s nice to see.”

The East Boston co-op, which just five years ago only had eight players on its roster, boasts 20 players, led by junior defenseman Ryan Thomas.

“For all of these years, the kids keep coming back,” said McGoff. “They love being a part of building something back up, restoring something great.”

Despite an 0-6-0 record, palpable progress and growing numbers in the program instills hope and optimism for the future.

“Five years ago, we didn’t even know if we’d have a team,” continued McGoff. “We’re going to keep this thing alive. It’s a great feeling.”

Saturday, No. 10 Wellesley at Walpole (at Rodman Arena, 1:40 p.m.) — The Raiders (9-0, 6-0) will put their perfect mark on the line against the Timberwolves (5-2, 3-2) in a Bay State Conference crossover matchup.

Saturday, No. 4 Arlington at No. 6 Reading (at Burbank Arena, 4 p.m.) — Two of the Middlesex Liberty’s Big Three (No. 5 Belmont being the other) complete their regular season series; the Rockets (6-1-1, 6-1) bested the Spy Ponders (6-2-2, 5-1-1) on New Year’s Eve at Ed Burns Arena on the road.

Sunday, Newburyport at No. 11 Franklin (at Pirelli Veterans Arena, 7 p.m.) — The Panthers (9-1, 6-0) welcome in the Clippers (5-5-1, 3-1) for a contest between two teams which love nothing more than a good challenge in nonleague play.

Wednesday, Sandwich at Nauset (at Charles Moore Arena, 6:10 p.m.) ― The defending Division 4 champion Blue Knights (6-3-1, 1-2) head to the Outer Cape for a matchup vs. the upstart Warriors (8-2, 2-1) in Cape & Islands Atlantic play in Orleans.

Wednesday, No. 2 Catholic Memorial at No. 1 St. John’s Prep (at Essex Sports Center, 6:40 p.m.) — It’s No. 1 vs. No. 2 for the second and final time in the regular season, this time from Middleton. The Eagles (8-1-1, 4-1) doubled up the Knights (9-1, 4-1) earlier this month at Babson, 6-3.

Wednesday, No. 18 Duxbury vs. Silver Lake (at Hobomock Arena, 7:50 p.m.) — After scoring their first win over the Dragons (7-4-2, 5-3-1) last year for the first time since 1997, the Lakers (9-2-1, 4-2-1) will be going for a season sweep of their rival in Pembroke.

Jake Levin contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.