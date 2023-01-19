Bronny James buzz and more: 5 observations from the HoopHall Classic in Springfield

Here are a few takeaways from the national scene at HoopHall:

The five-day showcase is known for spotlighting potential future basketball stars. Dozens of the nation’s most highly-touted girls’ and boys’ players took the court at Blake Arena in front of an audience of local fans, faraway parents, and college and NBA scouts.

A number of top high school basketball programs from around the country migrated to Springfield College for the Spalding HoopHall Classic this past weekend.

Bronny James mania is a unique spectacle

Many weekend games were well attended, but Monday’s 1:30 p.m. matinee between Sierra Canyon (Calif.) and Christopher Columbus (Fla.) was simply buzzing. Blake Arena scattered its security presence around the court, added extra reserved seating and used the baseline stairway as an extra viewing area. Even then, standing-room-only spectators continued to fill the gym, largely to see LeBron James’s oldest son.

Bronny James, a 6-foot-3-inch point guard, had a solid game: 13 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, and 3 assists. Sierra Canyon lost, 47-46, in the final seconds, though, and was the only school to skip postgame media availability entirely. Right or wrong, the hype and protection around the young James is unlike almost anything else in sports.

The next generation of NBA children are here

Bronny James and his younger brother, Bryce, were not alone as professional progeny. Sierra Canyon has Ashton Hardaway (son of Penny) and Justin Pippen (son of Scottie) on the roster. In their game, they battled sophomore standouts Cameron and Cayden Boozer (son of Carlos).

D.J. Wagner, son of Dajuan Wagner and grandson of Milt Wagner, played twice for Camden (N.J.) and is one of the top seniors in the nation. Mackenly Randolph collected 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Sierra Canyon girls’ team, evoking memories of her dad, Zach Randolph. Her teammate Izela Arenas is Gilbert Arenas’s daughter.

Juju Watkins is on a star trajectory

Sierra Canyon star Judea “Juju” Watkins is the top-ranked girls’ basketball player in the country and will play at USC. Her effort on Saturday backed up her hype as a potential generational player.

Watkins racked up 29 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks, and 3 steals for the Trailblazers as they beat another national powerhouse in Sidwell Friends School (D.C.). The most impressive part: Watkins only played 26 minutes after tweaking both ankles at separate points of the game. The 6-foot-1-inch guard can score from anywhere on the court and has unmatched toughness.

Cooper Flagg is a Maine attraction

Flagg, one of the best sophomores in the nation, joined national super team Montverde Academy (Fla.) this season after growing up in Newport, Maine. He’s fit right in so far and helped the Eagles cruise to two victories during the weekend.

The 6-foot-8-inch wing can shoot, cut, pass, and defend at a high level. His best game came on Saturday, when Flagg made 8 of 10 shots for 21 points in just 25 minutes. Flagg looks like a star on an All-Star-level team, and he’s still got time to grow.

Basketball’s next levels took notice

The HoopHall Classic sectioned off one baseline for special credentialed seating given to college and professional scouts. NBA personnel were given the green light to scout this event for the first time as one of three chosen showcases during the high school season, and many showed up.

Additionally, several high-profile college coaches checked out the scene. Kentucky beat ninth-ranked Tennessee Saturday. John Calipari was in Springfield that night and watched Wagner and teammate Aaron Bradshaw, both Kentucky commits. Michigan coach Juwan Howard watched multiple games Monday among the many other coaches in attendance.

The second-ranked senior nationwide and part of a stacked Kentucky recruiting class, Imhotep Charter's Justin Edwards (center) put on a show Sunday at the HoopHall Classic. ETHAN FULLER

5 players who flashed

Cameron Boozer, Christopher Columbus HS, Fla. — The taller of the Boozer brothers had two monster games and appears more mature than his sophomore status. Boozer’s best effort came Saturday night, when he dropped 33 points and 15 rebounds. He’s listed at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, yet he blends speed and power effortlessly without fouling — and he can shoot it, too. Boozer is the No. 1 sophomore in the country, per ESPN.

Zoe Brooks, St. John Vianney HS, N.J. — A 5-foot-10-inch senior guard committed to North Carolina State, Brooks dominated with a 25-point, 14-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in beating Newington (C.T.) on Monday. She’s the ninth-ranked player in the nation and has impressive court vision, but also remarkable body control, and is tough to stop when she drives to the basket.

Justin Edwards, Imhotep Charter, Pa. — Edwards is the second-ranked senior nationwide and part of a stacked Kentucky recruiting class. The 6-7 wing lefty had 25 points, 12 rebounds, 6 steals and 4 assists to help Imhotep beat Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) 62-59 on Sunday. He’s a lanky wing with superb defensive instincts, and also a power driver who can pull up for jump shots.

DeShawn Harris-Smith, Paul VI Catholic, Va. — The 4-star senior turned in a 5-star performance with 23 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals on Sunday in a 72-59 triumph against Roselle Catholic (N.J.). Harris-Smith is a high-motor guard at 6-foot-4 who uses his strong frame to wreak havoc on both sides of the ball. He’s headed to Maryland.

DJ Wagner, Camden, N.J. — A 6-foot-3 combo guard, Wagner attacked the basket at will. He’s incredibly strong and quick for his size and scored 27 points in Camden’s 66-62 loss to Centennial (Calif.) on Saturday. Wagner is the top-ranked senior in the country by ESPN and another Kentucky commit.