Bruins forward David Pastrnak selected via fan vote to NHL All-Star Game

The National Hockey League announced Thursday night that Bruins forward David Pastrnak has been selected for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.
Pastrnak was one of 12 players selected through the 2023 Honda All-Star Fan Vote.
This is the third All-Star selection for the 26-year-old Pastrnak, who was the NHL All-Star Game MVP in 2020.
Pastrnak has played in 44 games this season, recording 35 goals and 28 assists for 63 points. The 6-foot-1-inch, 195-pounder has spent all nine seasons of his career in Boston, and has 275 goals and 292 assists for 567 points.
Pastrnak is one of three Bruins’ who will be headed to the All-Star Game. Goaltender Linus Ullmark earned his first All-Star nod, while coach Jim Montgomery will lead the Atlantic Division team.
Advertisement