Bruins topple Rangers

The win, their fourth in a row, also left the Bruins with a 12-1-1 mark in their seven back-to-back matchups this season.

Pavel Zacha, Brad Marchand, and Connor Clifton provided the goals and Jeremy Swayman, fresh off his 6-0 whitewash of the Flyers Monday afternoon, turned back 32 shots.

NEW YORK – The Bruins wrapped up their “We Love New York” tour Thursday night with an impressive 3-1 win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, their second triumph in the General Big Apple Area after dumping the Islanders (4-1) some 24 hours earlier in Elmont, N.Y.

Zacha scored in the first period, Bergeron in the second, Clifton in the third, while the Rangers had no answer for solving Swayman, whose father grew up in Canarsie, a Brooklyn neighborhood, idolizing the Rangers of the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Swayman’s best stop of the night came at 6:52 of the second, snuffing out an Artemi Panarin breakaway to keep the Boston lead at 2-0. Panarin blew by Charlie McAvoy for a breakaway and was denied on his doorstep attempt to shovel the puck through Swayman’s five hole.

The Bruins improved to 36-5-4 for the season, adding another two points to their Top-of-the-Original 32 total.

Bergeron’s goal, at 4:42 of the second period, delivered the 2-0 lead, the captain firing off a mid-slot forehander off of Marchand’s feed from the left wing.

The night before, Bergeron was felled in the third period when Marchand, working the right wall, sent a pass to the high slot that met with a David Pastrnak one-timer. The shot deflected into the middle and ricocheted directly into the captain’s face.

The Bruins moved the lead to 2-0 with the Bergeron goal during a strong second period, despite losing defenseman Brando Carlo to an unspecified injury only two minutes after the first intermission.

Carlo, the No. 2 right shot defenseman, was in obvious pain as he hobbled off the ice, helped by a member of the training staff, the game clock showing 2:14. He was hit in the right foot by a Ranger slap shot off the left wing — a shot that would have gone wide of the net.

Carlo (1-7—8 in 41 games) did not return for the remainder of the period, leaving coach Jim Montgomery to improvise with his five defensemen left on hand. For the most part, Connor Clifton moved into Carlo’s spot on the second pairing with Hampus Lindholm. Derek Forbort, a valued left stick on the No. 3 pairing, worked with McAvoy and sometimes Matt Grzelcyk.

If Carlo is forced to miss some time due to injury, it portends as a chance for Jakub Zboril to get some playing time. Zboril, who has played only 14 games all season, has been patiently waiting his chance. He has played in only two game since Nov. 13.

As the third period began, the Bruins released word that Carlo was unlikely to return for the rest of the night.

Zacha’s goal was the lone strike in the first period, but the Bruins could have had so much more. Back-to-back penalties to Chris Kreider, ex- of BC, and Adam Fox, ex- of Harvard, set up the Bruins with a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:41 late in the period.

The Bruins turned the two-man chance into nothing, though they controlled the offensive zone for the most part. They just couldn’t land quality chances on top Ranger backstop Igor Shesterkin.

McAvoy was fortunate to avoid serious injury on the second Ranger penalty when he was hauled down with Fox’s tripping infraction. McAvoy, working the right point on the power play, charged in from his right point spot, only to be sent careening head-first into the right post by Fox’s unintended trip.

McAvoy hit the side of his head on the near post (to Shesterkin’s left), tumbled and crashed into the rear wall. McAvoy and Fox grew up as good pals on Long Island.

Zacha’s goal came on just the second Bruins shift of the night, tipping in a long-range shot that David Krejci squeezed off high along the right wing wall. Turning as he caught up to the puck on the wall, Krejci fired off a shot meant just to keep play toward the net. Zacha, parked on the inside edge of the right wing circle, perfectly angled his stick and and sent the puck by Shesterkin for his eighth goal of the season.

Zacha, who last month had gone 17 games without a goal, picked up his third goal over the last three games.





Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.