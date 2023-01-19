Celtics rally in fourth quarter, outlast Warriors in overtime

In Thursday’s rematch at TD Garden, the Warriors first game here since celebrating last season’s championship on this floor, it mostly felt like more of the same. Even though the Warriors were just 5-17 on the road this season, the Celtics were tense and uneasy for much of the night, and the crowd fed off that nervous energy.

When the Celtics were rocked by the Warriors in San Francisco last month, they acknowledged they had played as if the game had been circled on their calendar for months after their Finals loss, rather than approaching it in a more businesslike fashion.

But this time, Boston regrouped before it was too late, as Jaylen Brown’s 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation helped send the game to overtime, and then Boston overpowered the older Warriors in the extra session before holding on for a 121-118 win, their eighth in a row.

Jayson Tatum made just 9 of 27 shots and had seven turnovers, but he was an iron man, playing the entire second, third and fourth quarters, as well as overtime, eventually finishing with 34 points and 19 rebounds. Al Horford added 20 points and 10 rebounds. Stephen Curry had 29 points to lead Golden State.

Despite the Celtics’ horrid shooting, they lingered throughout the second half. And with Boston trailing, 97-89, Malcolm Brogdon hit a 3-pointer to ignite a quick 7-0 burst that made it a 1-point game.

But Draymond Green, a poor 3-point shooter, answered with one from beyond the arc. After Horford blocked an Andrew Wiggins shot with Boston trailing by 2 and Tatum tracked down the loose ball, though, he fired an outlet pass that was intercepted by Jordan Poole, who coasted in for a layup that made it 102-98 with 3:10 left. One of three critical turnovers by the Boston star in the final minutes.

Horford’s 3-pointer with 1:30 left in the fourth pulled Boston within 104-103. Horford then came up with a block at the other end, but Tatum had the ball knocked away and a Curry layup gave the Warriors a 106-103 lead with 28 seconds left.

At the other end Brown, who struggled all night, hit a deep 3-pointer from the right corner with 18.1 seconds left, and Curry’s deep 3-pointer in the final seconds was not close, leading to overtime.

After Curry’s 3-pointer with 2:42 left in the extra session gave Golden State a 111-110 lead, the Celtics answered with the game-defining run. Brown hit a runner, Horford drilled a 3-pointer from the right corner, and after Poole was blocked, Tatum pulled up for a 3-pointer that made it 118-111.

The game appeared over before Horford fouled Wiggins on a 3-pointer with 37.2 seconds left with Boston holding an 8-point lead. Wiggins made two of three free throws and the Warriors got a Donte DiVincenzo 3-pointer after a steal, making it 121-118. After Horford missed a jumper, the Warriors got the ball left with three seconds left. But they were out of timeouts and Poole’s halfcourt shot at the buzzer was not close.

Observations from the game:

▪ The Celtics started last season’s dominant starting lineup for the first time this year, with Robert Williams pushing Derrick White back to the bench. Williams had his best first half of the year with 11 points and 5 rebounds. Four of them came on the offensive glass in the second quarter and led directly to Boston baskets, helping the Celtics hold the Warriors at bay. Boston held a 30-10 edge in first-half points in the paint.

▪ White struggled to find a rhythm, however. He was 0 for 3 and scoreless in the first half, with three assists and no rebounds. It’s certainly far too small of a sample size on both ends, but White has the best net rating on the team and it’ll be interesting to see how he re-adapts with the second unit assuming this is his role moving forward.

▪ Warriors coach Steve Kerr countered Boston’s length with speed and shooting, removing rebounding machine Kevon Looney from the starting lineup and replacing him with the dynamic scorer, Poole. Although the Celtics had nine first-half offensive rebounds, the Warriors gathered seven, and second-chance points were 12-all.

▪ Curry is still Curry, in case anyone forgot. He shook off a 1-for-6 start and provided a jolt for Golden State during the first half. When he went to the bench after one quarter, the Warriors held a 1-point lead. When he came back in after a six-minute break, they trailed by 8. And when that second stint was over, Golden State had reclaimed its lead at halftime, 55-54. His finest moment came at the finish. Jayson Tatum had the ball knocked away as he rushed upcourt in the final seconds, and Curry came up with it and swished a shot from five feet beyond half-court at the buzzer.

▪ Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla called a rare timeout midway through the first quarter with his team holding a 17-14 lead and the Warriors not on any kind of run. But the pace of play that led up to that moment was chaotic, which fit the Warriors’ approach more than Boston’s. It was a good chance to settle everything down. Mazzulla will have some tough choices regarding playing time as long as everyone is healthy. Brogdon has been one of Boston’s best players this season but logged just 11 first-half minutes.

▪ Brown returned after missing three games because of a strained adductor, and he looked rusty in the first half. He air-balled one high-arching 15-footer, missed a layup, and was just 1 for 6.

▪ The Luke Kornet contest found another victim. In the second quarter Draymond Green, a poor 3-point shooter, lined one up from the top of the key. Kornet jumped straight up from about 10 feet away, and the ball caromed off the lower side of the backboard.

▪ When the Celtics are at their worst, they let missed shots seep into their defensive effort. That happened a couple of times in the third quarter when Golden State got wide open layups on simple backdoor cuts.

▪ The Warriors led by as many as 11 points in the third and seemed primed to grab an even bigger lead. But the Celtics lingered thanks to their work on the offensive glass. Boston had 10 second-chance points in the third quarter alone, led by Williams and Brogdon.

▪ The Celtics try to tell the world that games such as this one don’t matter more than others. But then Tatum stayed on the court for the entire second and third quarters before coming out for the start of the fourth, too.

▪ Boston was gifted an excellent opportunity to make a comeback when it entered the free-throw penalty at the 8:11 mark of the fourth down by just 7.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.