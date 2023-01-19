Central Catholic tabs longtime assistant John Sexton to succeed retiring Chuck Adamopolous as its new head football coach

He takes over for Adamopolous, 63, who spent 13 years as an assistant before amassing 204 wins and three Super Bowl titles over 26 years as head coach.

Sexton, a 1997 Central Catholic graduate from Lowell, spent nine years as quarterbacks coach and has been offensive coordinator while Central posted a 107-28 record over the past 13 seasons.

Central Catholic will keep it in house by replacing longtime football head coach Chuck Adamopolous with 22-year assistant John Sexton.

“I’m very grateful and humbled to have the opportunity to lead this amazing football program,” Sexton said. “I love Central Catholic — it’s my home! It’s a great place to go to school, a great place for athletics, and I just can’t wait to get to work.”

Advertisement

A three-sport star at Central, Sexton was hired as the head baseball coach at his alma mater in 2018 after coaching for 16 years under 30-year-coach Marc Pelletier. Sexton played baseball for Pelletier before playing for four years at UMass Lowell.

“We are really excited for John to become the next head varsity football coach,” said Central athletic director Zach Blaszak.

“As an alumnus of Central Catholic and its football program, John has been a dedicated and passionate coach whose success has been shown on and off the field. He has some big shoes to fill as he follows CCHS Hall of Fame coach and legend, Adamopolous, but I am confident that John will succeed and further strengthen our storied football program.”



