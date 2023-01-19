Dylan Crowley helps No. 19 Beverly boys’ basketball exact its revenge in Northeastern Conference road win at Marblehead

After losing to Marblehead in its December 13 season opener, the Beverly boys’ basketball team had the rematch with the Magicians circled on the schedule.
Dylan Crowley scored 33 points to help the 19th-ranked Panthers exact their revenge in a 74-67 Northeastern Conference road win on Thursday night.
“Our guys definitely didn’t like taking that loss,” said Beverly coach Matt Karakoudas. “They definitely didn’t want to hear that somebody else was top dog, because they knew when we were full strength that we were still, hopefully, the cream of the crop.
“Tonight, I think we showed that we are.”
Ryder Frost chipped in 18 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists for Beverly (7-4).
After sitting out the season-opening setback vs. the Magicians due to injury, starters Rook Landman (10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists), Max Hemsey and sixth man Joey Parsons were healthy and back in the lineup for the rematch against Marblehead, whose 86-78 victory early in the season snapped the Panthers’ 45-game conference win streak.
The Panthers led by 13 points at halftime, but the Magicians (6-2) cut the deficit to 1 point in the second half before Beverly made a late run to seal it.
“They did not want to share the [Northeastern Conference] title,” Karakoudas said. “These guys were ready to play. They’re amped up.”