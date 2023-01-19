Dylan Crowley helps No. 19 Beverly boys’ basketball exact its revenge in Northeastern Conference road win at Marblehead

After losing to Marblehead in its December 13 season opener, the Beverly boys’ basketball team had the rematch with the Magicians circled on the schedule.

Dylan Crowley scored 33 points to help the 19th-ranked Panthers exact their revenge in a 74-67 Northeastern Conference road win on Thursday night.

“Our guys definitely didn’t like taking that loss,” said Beverly coach Matt Karakoudas. “They definitely didn’t want to hear that somebody else was top dog, because they knew when we were full strength that we were still, hopefully, the cream of the crop.