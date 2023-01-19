EMass boys’ hockey: Fueling a pair of wins, Lynnfield’s Will Norton headlines Players of the Week

Armani Booth, Essex Tech — The junior defenseman delivered the winner with 49 seconds left in a 3-2 win over Danvers as the Hawks (10-0-1) continue to soar to heights never reached in the six-year history of the program.
Jay Carter, Concord-Carlisle — The junior forward delivered six points (2 goals, 4 assists) for the Patriots in DCL/MVC Tier II wins over Newton South (4-1) and North Andover (3-1).
Colton Henderson, John Paul II — Half of the Lions’ goals in a 8-6 triumph over Mashpee/Monomoy came from the junior forward, who added an assist to lift JPII to its first win.
Advertisement
Cam McGettrick, Marshfield — As the eighth-ranked Rams continue to roll, the junior forward continues to be in the middle of the action with seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) in wins over Hanover (4-0), Duxbury (1-0) and North Quincy (8-0).
Will Norton, Lynnfield — In two games, the sophomore forward had five points (2 goals, 3 assists) as the Pioneers (8-0-1) stayed unbeaten with nonleague wins over Groton-Dunstable (4-1) and Westwood (4-2).
Brody Sharpe, Wellesley — Just 32 seconds into overtime vs. Braintree, the sophomore forward struck for the winner in a 3-2 decision for the still-unbeaten Raiders (9-0) at Zapustas Arena.