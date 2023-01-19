EMass boys’ hockey: Fueling a pair of wins, Lynnfield’s Will Norton headlines Players of the Week

Armani Booth, Essex Tech — The junior defenseman delivered the winner with 49 seconds left in a 3-2 win over Danvers as the Hawks (10-0-1) continue to soar to heights never reached in the six-year history of the program.

Jay Carter, Concord-Carlisle — The junior forward delivered six points (2 goals, 4 assists) for the Patriots in DCL/MVC Tier II wins over Newton South (4-1) and North Andover (3-1).

Colton Henderson, John Paul II — Half of the Lions’ goals in a 8-6 triumph over Mashpee/Monomoy came from the junior forward, who added an assist to lift JPII to its first win.