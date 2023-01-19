Former Patriots assistant Josh Boyer fired as defensive coordinator of Dolphins

The Dolphins fired Josh Boyer after three seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday.

Boyer spent 13 years as an assistant with the Patriots, starting in 2006, when he was a 29-year-old defensive assistant fresh off a stint as defensive coordinator at South Dakota Mines of the NAIA. He climbed the ladder in New England, coaching defensive backs and the cornerbacks. He left in 2019 to become defensive pass game coordinator and coach of the cornerbacks for the Dolphins

“I am grateful for Josh’s contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins,” Miami coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement released by the Dolphins. “The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team.”