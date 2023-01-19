Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown climb in All-Star Game starters fan voting

But Durant remains sidelined indefinitely because of a sprained knee, so there is a chance that Tatum and Embiid will both end up starting the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City anyway.

Tatum, who trailed Embiid when the first returns were released two weeks ago, has 4,521,414 votes, about 203,000 more than Embiid. He trails Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nets forward Kevin Durant by about 1.4 million votes apiece.

Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to make progress in the fan voting for All-Star starters. In the latest returns, released Thursday, Tatum extended his lead over 76ers center Joel Embiid for the third and final frontcourt slot. Brown, meanwhile, leapfrogged 76ers guard James Harden and moved into third in the backcourt voting.

There are two starting backcourt slots, and Brown remains at least 1.7 million votes behind both Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. The fan voting will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

Fan votes will account for 50 percent of the total vote, with players and a panel of media members accounting for 25 percent apiece. The All-Star reserves will be selected by Eastern Conference coaches next month.

Ford remembered

Prior to the game against the Warriors on Thursday, the Celtics held a moment of silence for former player and coach Chris Ford, who died Tuesday at the age of 74. Ford played for the Celtics from 1978-82 and was a member of the 1981 title team. He was hired as an assistant coach in 1983 and spent seven years in that post before being named head coach in 1990. He went 224-188 over four seasons.

Size matters

Brown, who missed the last three games because of an adductor strain in his groin, was cleared to play against Golden State. With the talented forward back in the fold, coach Joe Mazzulla returned to last season’s regular starting lineup, with center Robert Williams replacing Derrick White.

Williams made his season debut Dec. 16 after missing the start of the year following left knee surgery and came off the bench in his first nine games before replacing injured guard Marcus Smart in the Jan. 9 win over the Bulls.

This double-big group was dominant last season, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the Celtics’ length creates real challenges.

“That’s one of the things that makes them so tough,” he said. “They have size at every position. It’s not just the two bigs. Marcus [Smart] as a point guard has great size and [was] Defensive Player of the Year, and two enormous wings [in Brown and Tatum]. So, they’re a massive team. One of the reasons they have the best record in the league is these guys are big and physical and excellent at both ends.”

