MIAA football committee asks for further review of state coaches’ playoff proposal

In a virtual meeting Thursday morning, the MIAA football committee voted, 16-1-1, to form a subcommittee that will survey member schools and go over finer points of the proposal before bringing it to a vote March 1 in Franklin.

What will it take for the MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee and the board of directors to approve the barrier-breaking proposal by the state football coaches association for a new playoff format?

The plan, created by Milton coach Steve Dembowski with input from coaches statewide, calls for the entire postseason to be held after Thanksgiving.

Teams would play up to 10 regular-season games over 12 weeks, then eight qualifiers from Divisions 1-8 (half the number of current qualifiers, 16) would play three postseason rounds in an 11-day span. There would no longer be non-playoff games in November.

The biggest sticking point is the overlap with the start of the winter season, with athletes on Super Bowl-bound teams losing two weeks.

At Thursday’s meeting, representatives from all nine MIAA districts reported polling results among athletic directors and coaches to MIAA associate executive director Richard Pearson.

Notably, District 4 (Dual County, Merrimack Valley, and Middlesex) reported a zero percent approval rate from athletic directors, with some abstaining.

District 6 — a combination of the Boston City League teams and Catholic Central and Catholic Conference powers — had a wide range of opinions.

Some committee members voiced concerns beyond the calendar conflict, including the mandatory midseason bye for teams. Millbury AD Josh MacCreery (District 2) also pointed out the possibility that traditional Thanksgiving rivalry games could be shunned in favor of high-powered nonleague matchups to give teams an extra boost in the power ratings if those games become the regular-season finales.

Per Dembowski, the midseason bye is something that could be easily addressed by starting the football season one week later in September. Along with Dembowski, English High coach Ryan Conway lobbied in favor of the proposal, supporting the assertion that the removal of non-playoff games has been the top priority for the MHSFCA.

And addressing concerns about cutting the playoff field in half, Dembowski noted that only 12 percent of lower-seeded teams have won postseason games.

Since 2013, the number of football programs has dropped from 313 to 275, in part, said Dembowski, because the new playoff format forces more than 75 percent of those teams to play consolation games.

“We appreciate the consideration because we’re asking for barriers to be knocked down,” Dembowski said.

“There are things we don’t control in our sport. The alignments, power rankings, calendar, and the [NFHS] rules we play by, those have all been changed in the last few years and we haven’t changed the [playoff] format.

“It’s going to be on this committee to make a leap of faith and put that decision on the TMC and board of directors to change the schedule. We’re still not satisfying the criteria of the statewide proposal, or the MIAA tournament philosophy, and it’s negatively affecting the game.”







