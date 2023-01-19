MIAA wrestling committee offers an alternative: fifth-place sectional finishers earn ticket to states

“Do you practice that week? Do you keep your weight down? It takes that ambiguity out of it,” said Burlington coach Paul Shvartsman, the coaches’ representative on the committee who made the proposal.

But at Thursday’s MIAA wrestling committee meeting in Franklin, a proposal was unanimously approved, allowing the alternate to be the fifth qualifier for the divisional state meets.

It’s the harsh reality for those who earn a fifth-place finish at a sectional meet — there are four qualifiers and an alternate, who waits in limbo for a week not knowing if there will be an opportunity to compete.

“It makes that fifth-place match more competitive, you’re competing to qualify for the tournament, not just to be an alternate.”

The rule change must be approved by the tournament management committee before going into effect for 2023-24. Wakefield AD Brendan Kent, the wrestling chair, supports the proposal, but the logistics of adding 120-plus more total matches, time-wise and financially, might be a hurdle for the TMC.

“Paul put together a strong argument,” Kent said. “He’s the coaches’ rep so we rely on him for coaches’ input. On all of our committees we have a coaches’ and officials’ rep. It’s so helpful to get input from them. It’s a huge reason why the committee supported it.”

• The committee also approved an alignment system that will put the 53 schools with the highest Competitive Equity Modifier (CEM, a value that calculates school size based on enrollment and other factors) in Division 1, the next 53 in Division 2, and the last 55 in Division 3.

“This makes it a lot more objective for us, cut and dry, going by the numbers,” Kent said. “Every time the alignments go out, the schools appeal their numbers. If you have the CEM numbers, it takes things out of our hands.”

In finalizing their proposal for alignment, the committee had to organize which schools would be in each section, adding extra travel for some teams. The situation is consistent with what other MIAA tournaments look like.

“We had to move some stuff around based on sectionals because there’s more big schools in the northeast,” Shvartsman said. “I’m sure it breaks a little tradition, but it’s in line with what other sports are doing with the tournament.”

• Barnstable AD Steve Sentes is the new Division 1 tournament director, succeeding longtime director Brian Urquhart. Sentes wrestled at the University of Michigan before coaching at New Bedford.

Said Kent: “D1 is in good hands.”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.