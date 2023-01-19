No matter what Celtics might say, visit by Warriors was not just another game

Even though they’d won seven straight and owned a gaudy 33-12 record, the Celtics came into the night with more to prove than the 22-22 (5-17 on the road!) Warriors. This is because the Celtics were beaten by the Warriors in six games in the Finals last spring. And the Warriors pantsed the Celtics, 123-107, at the Chase Center in San Francisco Dec. 10. That game came on the heels of a 125-98 Celtics win in Phoenix, and sent the C’s into the only tailspin of their season — five losses in six games.

This was Celtics-Warriors. The wannabe champs against the reigning champs. The team with the best record in the NBA against a .500 team not even certain to make the playoffs (they will). The team with more NBA history against a team that’s made history over the last decade. Jayson Tatum, a guy who thinks he’s MVP, vs. Stephen Curry, a guy who’s already won the award twice.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

And you know what that means. It means all the pundits and talk-show wise guys start telling the Celtics that the Warriors are in Boston’s head. Mind games.

Advertisement

In this spirit, the Celtics tried to downplay the significance of Golden State’s only (regular-season) visit to Boston. We got a lot of “just another game on the schedule” from Boston’s court kingpins.

Not true, of course. It was not just another game to these guys. Malcolm Brogdon acknowledged as much to NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin, referencing last springs Finals (Brogdon was not yet here) and saying, “Guys keep that memory in the back of their mind . . . so they can stay motivated.”

It was enough motivation to get Jaylen Brown, who’d missed the prior three games because of an adductor strain, back on the floor.

Advertisement

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, a study in understatement, acknowledged, “I’m sure they’ve thought about it,” when asked about the significance of the Finals rematch but did his best to dial down the frenzy, telling the media, “I’d be shocked if you guys overreacted to anything.”

Mazzulla’s counterpart, Steve Kerr, had no problem underscoring the significance of the summit.

“This is a always a great place to play,” said Kerr. “It’s the Garden. It’s Boston, home of the Celtics. Hallowed ground. Our guys are excited and ready to go. Tonight will be a game with no shortage of motivation, for sure.”

Prior to the game, 2022 Finals MVP Curry received a keepsake basketball that had been signed by Sam Jones and Bill Russell, both of whom died recently. It was Sam’s idea to get the ball into Curry’s hands, and Sam’s nephew carried out the errand for his uncle/legend.

Curry is also a focus, but his combustible teammate Draymond Green sometimes gets the most attention in Boston.

Boston fans were rough on Green last spring, and he recently told the New York Times, “Things that were chanted at me were even glorified by our league.”

It’s hard to imagine Adam Silver signing off on some of the verbiage hurled at Green here last spring, but the big man is unlikely to be swayed by our gentle pushback.

Celtics fans seemed better behaved in the early minutes Thursday and got an early highlight when Al Horford executed a LeBron-esque chase-down block on Jordan Poole (the guy Green punched out during a Warriors practice). Horford had 10 points in his first 10 minutes. It was as if he was still taking the Finals personally.

Advertisement

Poole had 9 and Curry 6 in a first quarter, which ended with the Warriors leading, 26-25. Tatum — who looked like Brett Maher trying to kick extra points when he played against the Warriors in the Finals — missed four of his first five shots. When he went to the line to put the Celtics ahead by 10 in the second quarter, fans chanted, “M-V-P.”

The Warriors led, 55-54, at halftime.

Curry picked a pocket and made a shot from beyond half court. It was not just another game.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.