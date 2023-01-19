Osman Aden powers Latin Academy’s boys’ basketball to dominant City League win over East Boston

“Coming into his senior year, he really focused on his ballhandling, to be a bigger guard almost like Luka Doncic. Guys just bounce off him,” said Latin Acadmey coach Dan Bunker. “Last year, if teams were taking away his outside shot, he’d have a tough time getting open.

Aden, a bruising 6-foot-1-inch senior guard, has posted 20-point games in eight of Latin Academy’s 10 games this season. His improved skills and nightly consistency have been key factors to the Dragons’ success.

Osman Aden scored 26 points and junior Justice Uhunmuagho added 25, lifting the Latin Academy boys’ basketball team to a dominant 70-45 Boston City League victory over East Boston Thursday night at Latin Academy Gym in Roxbury.

“This year, he’s really worked on getting stronger and going to the basket.”

With Thursday’s victory, the Dragons remained unbeaten in league play (5-0).

Despite the early success, Bunker is confident his team will remain focused on the goals ahead.

“We have guys who have played here for four years, who’ve played in a lot of big games,” Bunker said. “We’re lucky to have senior leadership that I know will keep us locked in.”

Latin Academy's Michael Corriea Johnson (right) pushes the ball upcourt as East Boston's Isaiah Fisher (left) tries to defend. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Beverly 74, Marblehead 67 — Ryder Frost (18 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists) and Rook Landman (10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists) gave the Panthers (7-4) the upper hand in the Northeastern North Division matchup.

Brockton 55, Wachusett 48 — Cam Monteiro scored a team-high 14 points and Jordan Fontes chipped in 12 for the Boxers (6-4) in the nonleague victory.

Lynn Classical 48, Chelsea 45 — Marvin Avery Jr. scored a team-high 22 points as the Rams (5-8) eked out a Greater Boston League win.

Lynn English 72, Malden 38 — Tyrese Melo García poured in 32 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, powering the second-ranked Bulldogs (12-0) to a Greater Boston League romp. Denzell Guillén added 17 points and five assists, and Josh St Jean tacked on 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Madison Park 57, O’Bryant 49 — Senior Amerion Johnson racked up 21 points and five steals, propelling the Cardinals (3-8) to a Boston City League win.

Minuteman 57, Nashoba Valley Tech 44 — Robert Fuccillo (22 points) and Jaden Aleman (10 points) combined to drain nine threes, lifting the Mustangs (3-7) in a Commonwealth win. Gavin O’Brien added 10 points.

South Shore Voc-Tech 45, Norfolk Aggie 28 — Brandon LaFleur (15 points, eight assists) and Todd Egan (11 points, six assists) paced the Vikings (4-6) in a Mayflower win.

Girls’ basketball

Latin Academy 68, East Boston 19 — Eighth-grader Maiah Noel scored 18 points, powering the Dragons (5-5) in a Boston City League win. Junior Grace Whelan added a career-high 16 points.

South Shore Voc-Tech 38, Norfolk Aggie 36 — Mia Bradshaw hit the game-winning basket to highlight a stellar double-double performance with a career-high 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Vikings (8-1).

Girls’ gymnastics

Falmouth 140.850, Carver/Middleborough 122 — Junior Ava Kelley dominated with an all-around score of 36.15 to secure a nonleague victory for the Clippers (4-0).

Wrestling

Triton 47, Danvers 34 — Senior Ashton Wonson bumped up to heavyweight and won by fall in 3:42 to help lift the Vikings (12-2) to a Cape Ann/Northeastern victory. Junior Douglas Aylward also notched an impressive performance at 182, winning by fall in 1:06.

Globe correspondent Mitch Fink contributed to this story.

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.