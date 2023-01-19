Patrice Bergeron returns to lineup after being struck in the face as X-rays proved negative

All of which meant that Bergeron, 37, was back at his familiar No. 1 center spot for the night’s opening puck drop, pivoting linemates Brad Marchand and Craig Smith. He did not wear any extra facial protection.

Bergeron, struck in the face by a deflected David Pastrnak slapper, underwent X-rays after the game in Elmont, N.Y., and the X-rays proved negative, according to coach Jim Montgomery.

NEW YORK — Hit by friendly fire the night before in a 4-1 win over the Islanders, Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was back in the lineup Thursday vs. the Rangers.

“An incredibly tough, determined professional athlete,” Montgomery said prior to faceoff at Madison Square Garden, “that we’re very, very lucky to have as our leader and someone who’s helped the Spoked-B be great for several years.”

Struck early in the third period by the Pastrnak shot that ricocheted out of the slot, Bergeron finished out Thursday’s game, despite initially having to be helped off the ice when the puck felled him in the right wing faceoff circle at 4:26 of the third period.

Helped off the ice by Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, Bergeron soon returned to the bench, moments after Marchand’s power-play goal boosted the Bruins lead to 3-1. Bergeron’s right nostril was packed with gauze for the remainder of the period and, per team policy, he did not meet with the media during post-game interviews.

“We’re hoping all the X-rays come back good,” Montgomery told the small media contingent before the team bus pulled out of UBS Arena.

Asked if he were inclined to give Bergeron the night off, be it due to injury or simply the physical demands of playing back-to-back games, Montgomery said, “I’m going to let Bergeron make that decision … if he is healthy and everything’s good, I’ll let him make that decision.”

The goals Wednesday night at UBS Arena by Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbort marked only the third time this season the Bruins received two goals from the backline crew.

Connor Cifton and McAvoy both scored in the 3-1 win over the Flames on Nov. 9. Clifton and Brandon Carlo also connected in the 7-3 trouncing of the Panthers on Dec. 19.

Entering the game here, the Boston backline had connected for five goals in the last five games — including strikes by Matt Grzelcyk (2), Hampus Lindholm, McAvoy, and Forbort. That’s their best streak of the season.

It’s the kind of pop Montgomery envisioned when he told his defensemen late in December that he wanted them to contribute more on the attack, primarily through bolder play in the offensive zone. Too much of the scoring burden rested in the hands of the forwards in the second quarter of the season, the backliners scoring only four times across game Nos. 21 through 40.

“We’ve been talking as a D corps to try to get more involved,” noted Forbort, who delivered his third goal of the season. “So it was nice to see some go in.”

Forbort scored by closing in from his left D spot, popping the puck over the goal line after Pavel Zacha’s initial shot from the slot fell at the feet of Semyon Varlamov. Part of Montgomery’s action plan asked that his defensemen identify times when they can trigger down low, be it for doorstep chances or pinches along the boards. The theme: Keep plays live.

“Just kind of reading,” said Forbort, asked about his thought process to advance on his scoring play. “If we shift into a 1-3-1 [formation] in the O-zone, that kind of gives me the green light to be aggressive on the weak side.”

In his seven seasons prior to signing with the Bruins in the summer of ‘21, Forbort tallied only eight career goals. He now has seven goals in his season-and-a-half with the Bruins.

Prior to the stop here, Bruins defensemen had scored 19 times this season.

The good news: The Bruins entered the night on a 12-for-12 streak killing penalties over the prior two games.

A constant march to the penalty box is not a prescription for long-term success. Montgomery agreed with a reporter’s assessment that approximately half of the infractions were lazy stick fouls.

“We have to clean that up — stick checks,” he said. “We’re just putting ourselves … not taking good angles, not being above … we are reaching, and putting ourselves in predicaments.”

The other good news: The Bruins entered the night with the league’s best penalty killing percentage, 86.7, followed by Winnipeg (84.3) and San Jose (84.2).

The Bruins chartered home and won’t return to work until the Sharks visit Causeway St. on Saturday night. They then play the next five on the road (Montreal, Tampa, Florida, Carolina, and Toronto) before their All-Star break and mid-season siesta. Following the Feb. 1 game in Toronto, they don’t play again until the Capitals come to the Garden on Feb. 11.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.