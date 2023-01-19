In Patriots secondary, the questions start with free agents Jonathan Jones and Devin McCourty

Jones teamed with Jalen Mills to form a solid duo on the perimeter, with Myles Bryant sliding into Jones’s old slot spot.

Jones, who made his bones as a sterling nickel cornerback over his first six seasons with the Patriots, shifted to the boundary for 2022 to help fill the void left by J.C. Jackson’s departure in free agency.

Mills and Jones shared the burden of running with and marking opponents’ top targets until Mills suffered a groin injury on Thanksgiving, forcing him to the shelf for the final six weeks of the season. Jones performed admirably as the top corner (62 tackles, 4 interceptions, 10 passes defensed), though there were ups and downs as he dealt with some of the top pass catchers in the league, including D’Andre Hopkins, Davante Adams, Ja’Marr Chase, Stefon Diggs, and Tyreek Hill.

Advertisement

Jones, who will be 30 on opening day, is an unrestricted free agent and will have a robust market. The Patriots should be right in the thick of it to keep a player who may not be a captain but is one of the most respected leaders in the locker room.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Bill Belichick said in December that Jones is one of his squad’s most trusted players.

“He is because Jon does everything right all the time,” said the coach. “Works hard, trains hard, always in good condition, takes care of himself.

“He’s a tough kid. [He does] everything he can do to be out there and compete and be ready to go, he always wants to compete, go up against whoever is the best, toughest situation, the toughest matchup.

“That kind of leadership, communication, being ready to go, every day, every play, practice, special teams, defense, yeah, that’s really valuable. It’s not all about who yells the loudest. It’s about going out there and being really tough, smart, and dependable. He’s all of those.”

Advertisement

Mills has two years left on his deal, and there’s no reason to think he won’t bounce back and be the dependable perimeter corner he’s been for the last two seasons.

Bryant is a restricted free agent, and it makes sense to bring him back for his versatility; he can also play safety and is a core special teamer.

Rookies Jack Jones and Marcus Jones showed they were not overwhelmed after being pressed into action. Both had pick-6s this season (Jack on Aaron Rodgers, Marcus on Joe Burrow) and should be foundational players for a while.

Jack Jones, who missed the final four games with a knee injury, is currently suspended — there reportedly was a miscommunication over rehab sessions — but that situation likely will be resolved sooner rather than later.

Shaun Wade struggled to carve out a role, but with two years left on a rookie deal, there’s time for him to find his niche.

Tae Hayes and Quandre Mosely were brought in late as injury insurance, and Rodney Randle Jr. was signed to a futures contract. That trio will compete for slots and snaps through the spring and summer.

The Patriots had one of the league’s top safety rotations in 2022, but this group could look a lot different depending on whether longtime leader Devin McCourty returns or newcomer Jabrill Peppers is re-signed.

McCourty’s credentials are unquestioned, and he is still playing at a high level (66 tackles, 4 interceptions). If the 13-year veteran decides to keep playing (he has acknowledged retirement is a consideration) it will be in the red, white, and blue.

Advertisement

Peppers played on a prove-it deal in 2022 and he did that, bringing a Patrick Chung-like physical presence as a thumping, close-to-the-box safety.

Kyle Dugger is on the verge of stardom as a crunching tackler and ballhawk. Adrian Phillips is pound-for-pound one of the toughest players in the league. He takes on opponents of every size and shape. Look for Joshuah Bledsoe to get an increased role in 2023, regardless of whether McCourty and Peppers return.

Top free agent cornerbacks: Jonathan Jones, Jamel Dean (Buccaneers), Cam Sutton (Steelers), Marcus Peters (Ravens), Emmanuel Moseley (49ers), James Bradberry (Eagles).

Top draftable cornerbacks: Christian Gonzalez (Oregon), Cam Smith (South Carolina), Eli Ricks (Alabama), Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State), Kelee Ringo (Georgia).

Top free agent safeties: McCourty, Jordan Poyer (Bills), Terrell Edmunds (Steelers), Vonn Bell (Bengals), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Eagles).

Top draftable safeties: Christopher Smith (Georgia), Brandon Joseph (Notre Dame), Jordan Battle (Alabama), Ji’Ayir Brown (Penn State), Jartavius Martin (Illinois).

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.