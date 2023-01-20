10 TV shows we’ll be watching this winter

SHRINKING A new half-hour comed y created by Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs,” “Ted Lasso”), Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)? I’m in. Segel plays a therapist who, after the death of his wife, begins to form personal relationships with his patients, no longer willing to just sit back and listen. It’s unethical, but it seems to work. “In Treatment” this ain’t. Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams costar as his colleagues, and Christa Miller is on hand as his nosy neighbor. (Apple TV+, Jan. 27)

POKER FACE Natasha Lyonne, she of the rusty-kazoo voice , stars in this light crime drama from Rian Johnson of the “Knives Out” franchise. Oh, you need more? On the run across America in her beat-up old car, Lyonne’s “Columbo” -esque Charlie solves cases as she runs into crime-of-the-week situations. She’s not a detective, just an astute person who can innately tell if a person is lying. Guest stars show up for the weekly fun, including Tim Meadows, Judith Light, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lil Rel Howery, Ellen Barkin, Nick Nolte, and Chloe Sevigny. (Peacock, Jan. 26)

Connie Britton (left) and Audrey Corsa in "Dear Edward," premiering Feb. 3. APPLE TV+

DEAR EDWARD Jason Katims from “Friday Night Lights” reteams with Connie Britton in this series adaptation of Ann Napolitano’s novel. It starts with a plane crash that leaves only one survivor, 12-year-old Edward (Colin O’Brien). Now without his beloved older brother and his parents, he moves in with his aunt (Taylor Schilling), who attends a regular support group for family members of those who died. Also in that group: Britton, whose super-wealthy character lost her husband. Expect grief, but also hope, among the many big emotions. (Apple TV+, Feb. 3)

THE COMPANY YOU KEEP Milo Ventimiglia, so impossibly noble and good on “This Is Us,” returns to TV as a con artist who’s a member of a multi-generational family of professional frauds. But wait, it looks like he’s falling for an undercover CIA agent (played by Catherine Haena Kim) on this remake of a South Korean series called “My Fellow Citizens!” Worlds collide, with costars Sarah Wayne Callies, Tim Chiou, William Fichtner, and Polly Draper (Ellyn from ”Thirtysomething”!). (ABC, Feb. 19)

THE CONSULTANT Based on the novel by Bentley Little, this workplace thriller revolves around an LA gaming company that brings in a creepy consultant played by the Oscar-winning master of creepiness, Christoph Waltz. He is just supposed to make things better, but he begins to take over everything — even the employees’ lives. This all sounds vaguely “Severance”-esque. Brittany O’Grady, Nat Wolff, and Aimee Carrero also star. (Amazon, Feb. 24)

TRUE LIES Based on the 1994 James Cameron movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, because everything is based on something else these day, this comedy-action series was created and written by Matt Nix, the guy behind the great oldie “Burn Notice.” Steve Howey (Kevin on “Shameless”) stars as the average-guy salesman who, to his bored wife’s surprise, is really a not-average-guy international spy. Played by Ginger Gonzaga, his wife joins him on the job and big adventures ensue. (CBS, March 3)

From left: Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon,, Riley Keough, and Sam Claflin in Amazon's "Daisy Jones & The Six," premiering March 3. Pamela Littky/Prime Video/Courtesy of Amazon Studios

DAISY JONES & THE SIX Will this take us to paradise, or then again will it be cold as ice? The miniseries is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s oral-history-styled novel about the rise and fall of a legendary Fleetwood Mac-like rock group in 1970s LA. It’s fictional, but the story will be presented in a documentary format. Riley Keough stars as the titular lead singer, with costars Suki Waterhouse, Sam Claflin, Will Harrison, Sebastian Chacon, Josh Whitehouse, and Timothy Olyphant. (Amazon, March 3)

HISTORY OF THE WORLD, PART II No, you are not seeing things. Mel Brooks is writing and executive producing this TV series sequel to his 1981 feature film, “History of the World, Part I,” which featured Sid Caesar, Shecky Greene, Dom DeLuise, and Brooks as Moses, among other roles. The four-episode “Drunk History”-ish series will spoof, among others, Sigmund Freud, Alexander Graham Bell, and Jesus Christ. The epic cast will include Nick Kroll, J.B. Smoove, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen, Pamela Adlon, Zazie Beatz, Kumail Nanjiani, Sarah Silverman, Taika Waititi, and EGOT winner Brooks himself, now 96. (Hulu, March 6)

A SPY AMONG FRIENDS Damian Lewis, of “Homeland” and “Billions,” returns to TV in a six-episode adaptation of Ben Macintyre’s 2014 nonfiction book. Lewis plays a British intelligence officer in the early 1960s who learns his friend and colleague, Guy Pearce’s Kim Philby, has been working as a double agent for the KGB. The Cambridge Five-related thriller, which jumps back in time to establish the friendship between the two agents, also features Anna Maxwell Martin. (MGM+, March 12)

LUCKY HANK AMC is staying in business with Bob Odenkirk. Now that “Better Call Saul” is over, Odenkirk is quickly returning to series TV with this prestige dramedy adapted by Paul Lieberstein (“The Office”) and Aaron Zelman (“Damages”) from the Richard Russo novel “Straight Man.” He plays an anarchic English professor and temporary department head at an underfunded fictional university in Pennsylvania; midlife crises ensue. Also in the cast: Mireille Enos, Diedrich Bader, and Suzanne Cryer. (AMC, March 19)

RETURNING SHOWS “How I Met Your Father” (Hulu, Jan. 24); “You” (Netflix, Feb. 9); “Star Trek: Picard” (Paramount+, Feb. 16); “Carnival Row” (Amazon, Feb. 17); “Snowfall” (FX, Feb. 22); “Bel-Air” (Peacock, Feb. 23); “Party Down” (Starz, Feb. 24); “The Mandalorian” (Disney+, March 1); ”Survivor” (CBS, March 1); “Perry Mason” (HBO, March 6); “Shadow and Bone” (Netflix, March 16); “Call the Midwife” (PBS, March 19); “Sanditon” (PBS, March 19)

