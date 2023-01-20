Adam Sandler tapped for Mark Twain Prize

Richard Pryor, Bob Newhart, Lily Tomlin, Tina Fey, and … Adam Sandler? Yup. This year’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor is going to the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, who has made a name for himself in a number of dramatic films.

Presented by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts since 1998, the prize is given to comics who, as the Center notes on its website, “have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain.”