From SZA to the Boss, 10 concerts to heat up winter

GILLA BAND Hailing from Dublin, this four-piece makes chaotic, explosive noise rock that’s topped by the towering yelp of vocalist Dara Kiely — and their 2022 album “Most Normal” is, thankfully, anything but, its jagged guitars and heavy effects crashing into each other in thrilling fashion. Feb. 24, 8 p.m. Sonia, Cambridge. 617-864-3278, mideastoffers.com

CARRIE UNDERWOOD Eighteen years after winning “American Idol” and landing at the top of the country charts, the Oklahoma-born singer-songwriter takes a break from her Las Vegas residency to celebrate her 2022 album “Denim & Rhinestones.” Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m. TD Garden. 617-624-1000, tdgarden.com

MAGGIE ROGERS The singer, songwriter, and 2022 Harvard Divinity School graduate comes to town in support of her second album, the exploration of joy “Surrender.” Feb. 9-11, 7 p.m. (doors). Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

Advertisement

Margo Price Jason Kempin/Getty Images

MARGO PRICE “Strays,” the fourth album from this Illinois-born country singer, is the latest example of her stellar songwriting and precise storytelling; guest stars like Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and crooner Sharon Van Etten are along for the propulsive, at times psychedelia-tinged ride. Feb. 28, 7 p.m. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, crossroadspresents.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

SZA Last month, this singer-songwriter released “SOS,” her second album; over its 23 tracks, her biting voice delivers to-the-bone lyrics that describe the ugliest moments of heartbreak, while her wide-ranging musical palette includes grunge, lo-fi pop, and R&B. Feb. 28, 8 p.m. TD Garden. 617-624-1000, tdgarden.com

ARI LENNOX “age/sex/location,” the second album from this Washington, D.C., singer-songwriter, explores the vagaries of online dating in stretched-out songs that showcase her silvery voice and appreciation for ‘70s soul. March 5, 7 p.m. House of Blues. crossroadspresents.com

WEYES BLOOD Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Natalie Mering grapples with the uneasiness of early-2020s life on her beautifully wrought, open-hearted-despite-everything fifth album “And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow.” March 5, 7 p.m. doors. Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

Advertisement

QUASI In February, the noisy, raucous duo of Sam Coomes and Janet Weiss will release “Breaking the Balls of History,” their first album in 10 years. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the strength of their catalog, the duo — with Weiss on drums, Coomes on Rocksichord and guitar, and both on vocals — hasn’t missed a step. March 14, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

Ken Casey (center) and Dropkick Murphys return for a string of St. Patrick's Day shows at MGM Music Hall at Fenway and House of Blues. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

DROPKICK MURPHYS The homegrown punkers just released a deluxe edition of their 2022 album “This Machine Still Kills Fascists”; their annual run of St. Patrick’s Day shows include three shows at the newly minted MGM Music Hall and one gig across Lansdowne Street at House of Blues. March 16, 17, and 18, 7 p.m., at MGM Music Hall at Fenway; also March 19, 6 p.m., at House of Blues. dropkickmurphys.com

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND The Boss released his 21st album, the love letter to soul music “Only the Strong Survive,” late last year; he said in a SiriusXM interview to not expect too much from that album on his 2023 tour, which will instead be a series of “rock shows” with his longtime backing band. March 20, 7:30 p.m. TD Garden. 617-624-1000, tdgarden.com