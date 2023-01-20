Another Boston movie theater could soon turn off the projectors

It looks like another local movie theater will soon play its last picture show.

The Regal Fenway, on Brookline Avenue in the 401 Park complex, is one of 39 locales of the chain that could shutter as its parent company undergoes bankruptcy proceedings. A location in Maine and another New Hampshire were also listed as potential closures.

The closure of the Fenway multiplex would snuff out Regal’s presence in Boston, though six other theaters under the chain would remain open in Massachusetts. As of April 30, 2022, Regal operated 505 theaters in the US, according to its website.