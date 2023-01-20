Another Boston movie theater could soon turn off the projectors

It looks like another local movie theater will soon play its last picture show.
The Regal Fenway, on Brookline Avenue in the 401 Park complex, is one of 39 locales of the chain that could shutter as its parent company undergoes bankruptcy proceedings. A location in Maine and another New Hampshire were also listed as potential closures.
The closure of the Fenway multiplex would snuff out Regal’s presence in Boston, though six other theaters under the chain would remain open in Massachusetts. As of April 30, 2022, Regal operated 505 theaters in the US, according to its website.
Advertisement
In a bankruptcy court filing on Tuesday, Regal’s UK-based parent company, Cineworld, listed the Fenway theater among more than 30 locations where it plans to “reject” its leases on Feb. 15. The filing was first reported by Business Insider. The lease rejections are expected to save the company approximately $22 million a year, the filing said.
The move doesn’t automatically signal an imminent closure. Regal’s website currently shows movie listings through December of this year at the Fenway theater, and lease rejection is an oft-used strategy in bankruptcy proceedings that allows the landlord to potentially renegotiate the terms of a lease.
But it’s also not clear if such a renegotiation would succeed, or is even underway.
An executive at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, which purchased the building where the Regal is located in 2021, declined to comment Friday morning. An employee from the Fenway Regal also declined to comment, referring a Globe reporter to the corporate office, which did not return messages.
Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September of last year, citing the financial difficulties brought on by the pandemic. The company acquired Regal for $3.6 billion in 2017, taking on significant debt to do so.
Advertisement
The movie theater industry was hit hard by the pandemic, as well as by continuing competition from streaming platforms. The ShowPlace ICON Theatre in the Seaport and Landmark’s Embassy Cinema in Waltham have both closed their doors in the past two years. In April of 2021, ArcLight Cinemas announced it would not reopen its theaters after COVID-19 had kept them dark for over a year, but just weeks ago AMC announced the purchase of the 13-screen ArcLight location at the Hub on Causeway, while Alamo Drafthouse will open soon in the former ShowPlace location.
Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.