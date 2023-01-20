How do they do it? Mass. employers add jobs even as labor force shrinks.

The unemployment rate ticked down to 3.3 percent from 3.4 percent. That’s the lowest it’s been since March 2020 – i.e., before COVID changed everything .

The state gained 6,300 jobs last month, down from a revised gain of 15,800 in November, according to data released on Friday by the state and the US Labor Department.

Massachusetts employers added jobs in December even as the ranks of available workers shrank, a trend that has made expansion particularly tricky.

The labor force — defined as the number of workers with a job or looking for one — declined by 7,500 in December, bringing the loss to more than 19,000 in 2022.

Advertisement

The annual loss is just a fraction of the state’s labor force of 3.7 million, but the ongoing contraction — the labor force is down by 54,000 since the start of the pandemic — doesn’t bode well for the economy.

A shallow labor pool usually means higher wages as employers compete for workers, especially to fill the lower-paying service jobs that have gone begging. That’s good for workers.

But if pay climbs too fast, it could fan an inflation rate that is already too hot and wiped out wage gains last year.

For the year, Massachusetts added 134,500 jobs, leaving employment just 7,200 jobs below the February 2020 mark. However, the state’s recovery has lagged behind the country as a whole. Nationally, there were 1.24 million more jobs in December than before the pandemic shutdowns.

That lag will persist unless more people are lured into the workforce.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.