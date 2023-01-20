Is Kim Kardashian in Boston checking out ‘The Embrace’? It appears so.

The photo of the 22-foot-high bronze sculpture, which memorializes the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, along with their lasting imprint on Boston, seems to have been snapped while Kardashian was driving by, with a few snowflakes caught on the image.

The media personality posted a somewhat blurry photo of ”The Embrace” statue on her Instagram story around 10:30 a.m. Friday, immediately attracting the attention of residents and fans, who were buzzing about her apparent pitstop in the city.

If her social media is any indication, entrepreneur and reality TV star Kim Kardashian appears to be keeping up with the locals in Boston — checking out “The Embrace” sculpture just unveiled on Boston Common.

Kardashian posted a reel of her workout on a stairmaster earlier in the day, but otherwise has not posted videos or photos from her apparent stop in Boston.

Some have speculated that she might be in town on business. Kardashian launched the private-equity firm SKKY Partners last fall with Jay Sammons, a former partner at the Carlyle Group, according to the Wall Street Journal. The firm is based in Boston, where Sammons lives and runs the day-to-day operations, as well as in Los Angeles, where Kardashian lives, the Journal said.

Kris Jenner, Kardashian’s mother, is also a partner in the firm.

SKKY is focused on “investing in and building consumer and media businesses,” the Journal reported last September. Kardashian has steadily grown her business empire over the years. She told the Journal that the idea of collaborating with other entrepreneurs to help them get their companies off the ground is what attracted her to the idea of starting SKKY.

“The exciting part is to sit down with these founders and figure out what their dream is,” she told the Journal. “I want to support what that is, not change who they are in their DNA, but just support and get them to a different level.”

Where else might Kardashian stop if she’s in Boston?

She’s already received at least a few invitations from residents to hang out. “Meet me wherever you want in the North End,” one person tweeted.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.