‘Hiiii.’ Jennifer Coolidge joins TikTok, recites JLo ‘poem’

“Hiiii,” Coolidge says at the start of the video. “This is my first TikTok, and I was trying to think of something cool to do, and I think, um, I think I’m just gonna do a poem that I like.”

Jennifer Coolidge, the Norwell native and “White Lotus” star who has had a celebrity renaissance in recent years, posted her first TikTok on Thursday. Overnight, over 375,000 people swiftly followed her.

There are now two Jennys on the block — or on the Tok , perhaps we should say.

Through pursed lips, she starts a dramatic reading. “Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got. I’m still Jenny, Jenny, Jenny from the block,” she says.

(The “poem” she references is, of course, song lyrics from the 2002 Jennifer Lopez track, “Jenny From the Block.”)

Slowly, the camera pans over to another familiar face: JLo looks approvingly at Coolidge.

“I like that,” JLo says. “I really, really like that.”

Long before joining TikTok, Coolidge, an Emerson College alum, had already had a major influence on the platform. Her viral quips — both as her “White Lotus” character and not — such as: “Hiiii,” “These gays, are trying to murder me,” “I’ve always wanted to play a dolphin... Like Flipper? Yeah...” — as well as impressions of her iconic film lines, such as, “I am taking the dog, dumbass,” have become a whole subgenres of entertainment.

In fact, the hashtag #JenniferCoolidge has 589.8 million views, according to the app. Another hashtag, #JenniferCoolidgeImpression, has 22.5 million.

Other popular TikTok personalities, such as Dylan Mulvaney, Remi Bader, and Lukas Arnold were quick to welcome her into their ranks.

“Not since Leslie Jordan have I been so excited to see someone join TikTok,” one user commented.

Maddie Mortell