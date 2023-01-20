Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Jan. 23-29

The Chocolate Expo will set up shop for a day in Wilmington.

Start your weekend off early by exploring new tunes. Join pianist Laszlo Gardony, bassist John Lockwood, and drummer Yoron Israel to celebrate the release of Close Connection, an album that combines jazz, rock, and Hungarian folk music. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the David Friend Recital Hall at Berklee College. Free. college.berklee.edu/events

Friday

On That Note

The latest in a local music series, the Rum Runners String Band will take the upstairs stage at the Rockport Music Center. Starting at 7:30, Joe Wilkins, Joe Kessler, and Luke Conlin will perform a mix of jazz, folk, and country songs. Dancing is encouraged. Tickets start at $5. rockportmusic.org

Saturday

Ring in the New Year

Celebrate Lunar New Year: Year of the Rabbit at the Peabody Essex Museum with a day of Chinese cultural traditions, including folktales, lion dances, and calligraphy lessons. Reservations required for some events; all-ages programs included with museum admission: $20 for adults, free for ages 16 and younger. pem.org

Saturday-Sunday

Community Love

Embrace the season with Newton Community Pride’s 2nd annual WinterFEST. Soup and hot chocolate will be served while attendees watch performances from guests including Elsa and Olaf from Frozen. On Saturday, the festival will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Hyde Community Center; Sunday’s celebration takes place at Cold Spring Park and Newton Centre Green. Free. newtoncommunitypride.org/winterfest

Sunday

Chocolate Trip

Indulge in chocolate, cheese, and all things sweet and savory at The Chocolate Expo in Wilmington. New York-based Chocolate Expo hosts events in many cities around the country — this is the company’s debut in Boston. Join other chocolate lovers at Shriners Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets purchased online start at $10; find options at thechocolateexpo.com.

