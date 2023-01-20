Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Wow — what a surprise to read Andy Levinsky’s wonderful Connections (“A Life Cut Short,” December 8)! I, too, was an admiring and loyal customer of Haircuts Ltd.’s Debbie for 20 years. And I remember how fondly and often she spoke of her mother, so I reached out to Debbie’s mom when this impossible passing occurred, and she responded. Debbie was unique in so many ways, and Levinsky captured that “specialness” beautifully.

That Connections was so beautifully written. It makes you think about life, that’s for sure.

Sharon Riley

I want to express my gratitude for the article. Like the author, I saw Debbie for many years and had umpteen brief conversations, yet knew only bits and pieces of her life outside the salon. Levinsky’s article filled in many blanks. Debbie was such a life force; I am still stunned she suddenly is no longer with us. I wish I could have conveyed my admiration for her good works, devotion to her family, and her high-spirited personality before she left us. But that’s life, I suppose.

Joel Match

Overheard in the Office

Office etiquette has shifted with hybrid work (Miss Conduct, December 4). What has not changed is being respectful . . . I recommend getting good headphones for your desk so when you are in [an online] meeting, it’s obvious. And if there’s someone using the computer speakers for a meeting, it’s OK to ask politely for them to use headphones or locate to a meeting room instead. I found the first few months back in office were more chatty and challenging for some. It has now become more settled and people are working more smoothly. Hopefully, the letter writer can be patient and help navigate this new environment.

ditka1

Cube farms were always awful. It’s just that when some of us were working from home we discovered — by contrast — exactly how awful they are. This doesn’t apply to those who had to share home and office with kids who were trying to attend school remotely, but for a lot of us, we discovered we could be both more productive and more comfortable at home.

kate2468

Inside Voices

Being deprived of what we, as humans, crave most — which is connection — further disconnects the soul from the body and mind (Connections, December 18). When we connect with a pained prisoner, we offer the potential for the bars protecting their hearts to be opened, for repentance, for forgiveness, for rehabilitation, and the potential for the safe return of an injured person back to society or to a peace within themselves. Thank you, Katherine Jamieson, for your generous offer of connection.

Kimberly Pelletier

Fairhaven





“My mind is good at introducing stressful thoughts.” I have never read anything that encapsulates what I do internally on a daily basis. I gasped when I read this insight. I never even realized I was doing this to myself! “How can I find the stillness to have a peaceful day?” How indeed! My thanks to the Connections writer for sending this out into the world.

Teresa Spangler

Arlington





Sad commentary on what is missing in our criminal justice system and how desperately in need we all are at owning mistakes with opportunities to forgive ourselves, as well as others. Jamieson’s service . . . is truly appreciated.

jasminesola1

Remembering Russell

Thank you so much for the absolutely marvelous Bill Russell/Bostonian of the Year issue (December 18). In my many decades of enjoying the Globe, I have never before read the magazine cover to cover, not to mention in one sitting! The collective portrait of the extraordinary and courageous Russell was superb and the stories of the runners-up were all enlightening, moving, and inspiring. Bravo!

Bob Binstock

Cambridge





Bill Russell is an example for everyone — man, woman and, child — of how we should live. When we all start to measure up like Bill, we will see the best USA!

Mr.Celtic

When I think of Bill Russell, I think about courage and class and conviction and kindness and grace. He exhibited all of these qualities and then some, throughout his life. Oh, and he was the greatest basketball player of all time.

GB0808

Russ experienced prejudice and hate and he fought against it for most of his life. He was courageous and fearless — what a great example he set for all of us. How fortunate we were that he played for and coached the Celtics.

user_1700434

I wish that Bill Russell had received this honor while he was still alive.

lakemonsters

There are not enough words in the world to overcome what that man endured here. But he more than endured — he was the GOAT. And while he is the one who suffered, he taught us to be better. And slowly we are getting there.

SoxDem1

