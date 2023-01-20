Ashland man struck and killed by commuter train, DA says

Authorities are investigating after a 45-year-old man was struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Ashland shortly after it left the Framingham commuter rail station Thursday night, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

Jason Haywoodof Ashland may have been trying to cross the tracks when he was struck at about 7:40 p.m., prosecutors said in a statement Friday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.