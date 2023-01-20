Fire tears through historic building at UConn’s Storrs campus

“The fire control operations are now over,” said Mike Enright, a University of Connecticut spokesperson. “It’s now an investigation scene.”

Firefighters responded at around 6:30 a.m. to reports of the blaze at the Whitney House, according to a statement from the university. The fire “fully engulfed” the building, and was brought under control by 8 a.m., the statement said.

A fire broke out at a historic building on the UConn Storrs campus Friday morning, resulting in extensive damage, officials said.

The Whitney House was not in use, and there are no injuries reported, officials said. The house was built around 1800 and is one of UConn’s oldest buildings, according to the statement.

Enright said that there was “significant damage” to the building after the blaze.

“Fortunately no one was hurt,” Enright said. “We’re thankful that there were no students or university staff in the building. “

Route 195 was closed through campus after the fire, according to a statement from UConn on Twitter. One lane remains closed, and classes will continue as scheduled, officials said.

Enright said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

