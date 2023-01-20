Haymarket MBTA station closed this weekend for Government Center garage demolition work

Green and Orange Line trains traveling in both directions will skip the station while crews work on the ongoing Government Center Garage demolition project , the MBTA said in a tweet.

The Haymarket MBTA station will be closed Saturday and Sunday to allow for planned demolition work, according to transit officials.

Orange Line riders trying to get to the Haymarket area should exit at North Station or State and walk to the area, the MBTA said in a statement. Green Line riders should exit at North Station or Government Center to walk to Haymarket.

All mentioned stations are less than a half mile from Haymarket — a four- to eight-minute walk, the statement said.

Buses will not be diverted and will continue to stop at the Haymarket station, according to the MBTA. Haymarket bus stops were relocated in June 2021 and can be found on the MBTA website.

Extra MBTA staff will be available to help riders with the diversion, the statement said. Additional weekend closures “will be necessary in the coming months to accommodate the ongoing work.”

