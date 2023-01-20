fb-pixel Skip to main content
RI POLITICS

How R.I. school districts would fare under McKee’s state budget proposal

By Edward Fitzpatrick Globe Staff,Updated January 20, 2023, 1 hour ago
Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee on election night.Mark Stockwell/Associated Press

PROVIDENCE — Governor Daniel J. McKee’s administration on Thursday released a detailed breakdown of what his proposed state budget would mean for individual school districts and charter schools.

The budget proposal for fiscal year 2024 would add $57.8 million for education in kindergarten through 12th grade while modifying the education funding formula.

For example, the budget proposes increasing the multilingual learner categorical funding by $7.8 million and high-cost special education categorical funding by $4.8 million.

Also, it would create a “Public Schools of Choice Supplemental Transition Fund,” which would compensate school districts that lose students to charter schools. Districts would receive 60 percent of the student funding in the first year and 30 percent in the second year, giving schools more time to adjust to enrollment changes. This initiative would be funded with $7.9 million in fiscal year 2024.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.

