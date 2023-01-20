Jaylen Brown got stuck in Boston traffic on the way to Thursday’s Celtics game. He was ‘traumatized’ by it.

“It took almost 2hrs to get to the game yesterday,” Brown tweeted Friday afternoon, the day after the Celtics’ overtime victory . “I live 15 minutes away Boston traffic was so bad I’m still traumatized and felt the need to tweet this lol.”

Celtics star Jaylen Brown found himself in a bind Thursday that’s all too familiar to Boston motorists. As he made his way to a game against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden, he sat in heavy traffic — moving at a snail’s pace — for much of his commute.

Though he was perhaps running late when he arrived at the Garden, the gridlock didn’t especially faze Brown once he suited up. True, he struggled somewhat in regulation, but he had missed the previous three games with right adductor tightness and still managed to drain the tying three-pointer with 18 seconds left, sending the game into overtime.

Brown’s certainly not the first local luminary to call out the city’s infamous street congestion and gridlock. And on Friday, he wasn’t the only one with an opinion about it.

Anna Horford, the sister of Celtics forward Al Horford, also weighed in on the traffic situation.

“Cities like Boston need to invest in public transportation the way Europe does,” she tweeted Friday. “If everyone is always on the road, no one will ever get anywhere.”

In “Seeing Red,” a 2019 investigative series from the Globe Spotlight Team, several factors that exacerbate Boston traffic were identified, including local politicians who “cling to a fundamental car-first mentality that has formed the foundation of public policy since post-World War II America.”

As for Brown’s predicament, one Twitter user floated an odd proposal to help remedy the issue.

“You wouldn’t have this problem if you traveled by pogo stick,” the person said.

Brown didn’t rule it out.

“Currently considering all options JIC,” Brown replied, using an acronym for “just in case.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

