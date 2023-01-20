Local groups want to put civics education back on the front burner

The groups are hosting an adult education series on “Civics for Adults” that will offer online sessions on “Beyond Voting: Elections and Campaign Financing” in February and “The Constitution” in March. Previous sessions addressed “fake news” and misinformation in December and “citizen activism” on Jan. 11.

“Civics was cut out of the curriculum,” said Sharon Fradkin, a member of the League for Women Voters and the communications representative for the Stoughton Support Our Library Association, a volunteer group.

A joint effort by the League of Women Voters and library support groups in Stoughton and Sharon seeks to restore the emphasis on civics education that advocates believe was lost when the state revised public school curriculums to emphasize preparation for the MCAS test, a requirement for graduation.

The League, which typically hosts candidate forums during election season, is seeking to do something “visible” to support its mission of providing useful information for voters, Fradkin said, and “put civics back into the curriculum. Civics cannot fall by the wayside. People need to understand their responsibilities.”

Researcher Donna Cohen presents "Civics for Adults," a four-session online workshop hosted by the Stoughton and Sharon public libraries. Françoise Lemieux

Called “Civics for Adults,” the adult education series addresses topics such as democracy, Constitutional issues, elections, and Congress. It was created by Donna Cohen, a research specialist with degrees in teaching and library science, who presents the online workshops based on her own research into government and other sources.

Cohen said “Civics for Adults” consists of “nonpartisan, content-rich” public workshops that educate voters about American political processes and “open avenues for civic engagement.” Her workshop focuses on “how the system works, how information works, how to be critical thinkers, engaged and aware of our political process,” she said. “That’s what democracy relies on. We need lifelong civic education.”

Voters’ civics education should not stop at the high school level for various reasons, she said. Young people are not necessarily as involved in questions of governance and elections as they will be when they become adult voters. “Things change,” Cohen said, “and there’s always something new to learn.”

Further, she said, national studies show that many Americans have a poor understanding of how their government works. A study by a University of Pennsylvania public policy center found that only about 39 percent of adults can correctly name the three branches of United States government — executive, legislative, and judicial.

“I present for an hour,” Cohen said of her four-part workshop series. “It’s very intense, I do cram a lot in. … And then we talk.”

Attendance for the series is free, but registration is required. To register for the upcoming Feb. 15 session, go to bit.ly/civicsadults3

The December session attracted 60 participants, the maximum permitted, to a workshop titled “Misinformation, Fake News, and Political Propaganda.” Cohen said her presentation included numerous examples of how information can be manipulated. People should be “alert to distortions,” she said. Even “hard numbers” in fields such as economics may give an incomplete picture. In the US the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is regarded as the measure of the nation’s economic well-being, but more nuanced measures consider factors such as income inequality and the breakdown of part-time versus full-time workers.

The Jan. 11 session took up “citizen activism” and the ways people may act to make positive changes in society.

The upcoming session on elections and campaign finance is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15, beginning at 7 p.m. Titled “Beyond Voting: Election and Campaign Finance,” the session addresses topics such as voting rights, fraud (“mostly non-existent,” Cohen said), voter suppression (“more common”), redistricting, and campaign financing.

“I go through what happened in the 2020 election,” Cohen said, “how things got so crazy.” Topics include “the big lie” (that the presidential vote was fraudulent) and its repercussions.

She will also examine financing rules in state and local elections. Another topic is how to look up data on the candidates.

The final session, scheduled for Wednesday, March 8, is focused on the Constitution and will address topics such as the democratic process and representation. Cohen said her presentation will consider the question “how representative numerically is Congress?” All 50 states are represented by two senators, but at the time of the Constitution’s adoption the greatest population disproportion ratio of states was 12 to 1. Today, Cohen said, the ratio is 70 to 1. It’s projected to go to 150 to 1.

For more information about “Civics for Adults” see the website civicthinker.info.

Robert Knox can be contacted at rc.knox2@gmail.com.