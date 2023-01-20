Logan Clegg indicted for allegedly shooting Stephen and Djeswende Reid to death in Concord, N.H.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said Clegg, 26, was indicted by a Merrimack County grand jury on charges that included second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

A grand jury has indicted Logan Clegg on second-degree murder charges for allegedly shooting a retired Concord, N.H., couple to death on a hiking trail near their home in April, prosecutors said Friday.

Logan Clegg, then 24, in a booking photo from Logan, Utah, where officers found him with a handgun stolen from a nearby sporting goods store in the summer of 2020.

Clegg has been held without bail in the case since his arrest in October.

In a statement, prosecutors alleged that Clegg “knowingly” caused the deaths of Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, by shooting them on April 18 on the Marsh Loop Trail in Concord. Clegg “recklessly” killed the couple by shooting them with “an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” prosecutors allege.

The three falsifying evidence counts allege that Clegg moved the Reids’ bodies and burned his tent and campsite after the slayings, prosecutors said.

Clegg is scheduled to be arraigned in Merrimack Superior Court on January 30.

Court records in the case said that one of the last people to see the Reids alive told police she had passed them on a local hiking trail near their home and heard five gunshots minutes later. As she continued her hike, the witness encountered a young male whom she described as a “street person” looking back and forth at her and the woods near where their bodies were found.

Court records also revealed that in the hours after their disappearance was reported, police searching the woods had come upon Clegg, who they determined had been living there. He told them his name was Arthur Kelley, according to an affidavit filed in the case. After the Reids’ bodies were found the following day, police returned to the man’s tent site, but found it abandoned and cleared.

Unable to confirm his identity as Arthur Kelly, police nicknamed him “Mountain Dew Man” because he was carrying several cans of the drink when they first met him.

Those soda cans turned out to be vital clues in the efforts by police to identify the man and trace his movements in the Concord area using surveillance footage from stores where he had shopped. Credit and debit card numbers and bank records led them to the man they now say is Clegg, according to the affidavit. A man by that name who was arrested for burglary in Utah in August 2020 looked “remarkably similar to the images of the ‘Mountain Dew Man’ as well as to the suspect sketch,” the affidavit said.

Clegg is a native of Washington state, where in 2018 he stabbed a man to death in what authorities concluded was an act of self-defense during a fight, according to court records.

The affidavit also revealed that police obtained surveillance video from a nearby Walmart showing a man buying Mountain Dew Code Red on the day the Reids were reported missing. He appeared similar to “Arthur Kelly” but wore a mask and could not be positively identified, the affidavit said.

The witness came forward the day after the Reids’ bodies were discovered and described the series of encounters she had along the Marsh Loop Trail. She said she began her hike shortly before 3 p.m. on April 18, and first saw the couple whom she believed to be the Reids. Next, she heard gunshots, and five minutes later she arrived at the point on the trail where police believe the crime took place, but did not see the bodies, according to the document.

Instead, she saw a young man looking into the woods in the direction where the Reids’ bodies would later be found, according to the affidavit. The man stood there a while, several times looking at the woods and then at her, and then he walked past her down the trail toward the parking lot.

“The witness stated that the male seemed out of place and not like a typical hiker,” the affidavit said.

The woman gave police a description of the man, and investigators used her statement and data from her cellphone to construct a timeline of events.

The timeline showed the Reids had been shot and their bodies moved between 2:54 p.m. and 2:59 p.m., the affidavit said.

In May, authorities released a sketch of the man, and Concord police heard from residents who had seen a man matching the sketch and believed he was living somewhere in the Broken Ground Trail system, according to the document.

The man had been seen carrying packages from Amazon and plastic grocery bags into the woods and was described as clean-shaven and neat in appearance, but unfriendly, the affidavit said.

Concord police also learned of a tent that had been seen off the Profile Area Connector Trail from January through mid-April. But on April 20, the tent had been burned, according to the document. Police recovered 155 propane tanks and 47 Mountain Dew and Coca Cola cans from the tent site, along with tent remnants, trash, and other items, the affidavit said.

In July, a Concord detective saw surveillance video of a man who fit Mountain Dew Man’s description leaving a local Shaw’s supermarket less than a half hour before the time of the killings, according to the document.

At the Walmart, police said, they obtained video that showed Mountain Dew Man making 47 visits from November 2021 to April.. On the morning after the Reids were killed, he bought a tent, sleeping bag, and bottle of rubbing alcohol, the affidavit said. He was not seen at the store after April 20.

In August, police returned to the burned tent and found a spent shell casing that matched casings found where the Reids were shot and other ballistic evidence, according to the document.

In September, police learned that Clegg had worked from November 2021 to February at a McDonald’s in Concord, where a manager identified him in surveillance images of Mountain Dew Man and in a Utah booking photo, according to the document.

The manager “described Clegg as quiet with no friends, and stated that she came to consider that he was homeless as he appeared to be living out of his backpack,” the affidavit said.

On Oct. 11, police learned Clegg had booked an airline ticket from New York to Berlin for Oct. 14. They obtained a phone number and used cellphone data to learn he was in Vermont, the affidavit said.

The next day, police found Clegg at a Price Chopper supermarket in Burlington, Vt., and took him into custody on the Utah warrant at the South Burlington Library.Clegg told investigators he had lived in Concord and worked at the McDonald’s but denied living in the woods, using the name Arthur Kelly, and being involved in the Reids’ killings, according to the affidavit.

Police later found Clegg’s tent, purchased at Walmart, on University of Vermont property and got a warrant to search the tent and his backpack, the document said. The backpack contained a Glock 17 pistol in a holster, loaded with 9mm ammunition matching that found at the burned tent site and the crime scene, according to the affidavit.

The backpack also held a US passport for Clegg, an envelope addressed to Arthur Kelly that contained an apparent Romanian passport card with the name “Claude Zemo” and a photo of Clegg, and a wallet with $7,150 in cash, the document said.

More 9mm bullets were found inside the tent, along with a magazine for a Glock 17, according to the affidavit. Police later found that Clegg had bought a Glock 17 in Barre, Vt., on Feb. 12.

