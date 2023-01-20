Man arrested for allegedly assaulting boy, 7, who had ‘significant burns’ on face and body, police say

Police in Manchester, N.H. arrested a 25-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a 7-year-old boy who sustained “significant burns” on his face and body and reportedly lost consciousness, officials said.
Officers were called late Tuesday morning to an Eastern Avenue home for “a report of a 7-year-old boy who had suffered significant burns to his face and body” and wasn’t breathing, police said in a statement.
Police said the boy was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a second hospital for “more advanced care.” Doctors observed other injuries in addition to the burns, police said.
Authorities launched an investigation and on Thursday arrested Murtadah Mohammad, 25, who they said is known to the boy, on charges of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of falsifying physical evidence, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Mohammad had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
“This case is ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident should call the Manchester Police at 603-668-8711,” the statement said. “You can also remain anonymous and call Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.”
Mohammad is expected to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court North, WMUR-TV reported.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.
