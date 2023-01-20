Man arrested for allegedly assaulting boy, 7, who had ‘significant burns’ on face and body, police say

Police in Manchester, N.H. arrested a 25-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a 7-year-old boy who sustained “significant burns” on his face and body and reportedly lost consciousness, officials said.

Officers were called late Tuesday morning to an Eastern Avenue home for “a report of a 7-year-old boy who had suffered significant burns to his face and body” and wasn’t breathing, police said in a statement.

Police said the boy was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a second hospital for “more advanced care.” Doctors observed other injuries in addition to the burns, police said.