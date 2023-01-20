Melting ice sculptures to watery rinks: Five signs of how mild this winter has been

While the storm could be good news for winter activities, many of which have been stifled by the mild season, the wintery weather may not stick around for long. Forecasters say temperatures in Boston will be back in the 40s by Sunday. Here are five examples of just how warm the season has been so far.

True, the region looks likely to get a taste of cold and snow on Friday. After a month of snow sprinkles and above-freezing temperatures, the National Weather Service is predicting a winter storm that could bring more than an inch of snow to Boston — and up to 6 inches along the state’s northern border.

More than halfway into January, New England is still waiting on winter.

Pond hockey tournament moving indoors

New Hampshire’s 12th annual Black Ice Pond Hockey tournament, an outdoor hockey event typically held on the pond at White Park in Concord, was postponed and shifted to an indoor rink.

Tournament organizer Chris Brown told the Concord Monitor Tuesday that a city worker nearly fell through the ice, which he estimated to be only one or two inches thick — about six inches less than necessary to support heavy equipment.

The tournament was initially scheduled to take place Jan. 27-29, but it will now be held in March at the Douglas N. Everett Arena.

Last year, the New England Pond Hockey Classic, another outdoor tournament on Lake Waukewan in New Hampton, N.H., was canceled due to warm weather and rain. This year, the tournament is still scheduled for February on Lake Waukewan — assuming the ice is thick enough.

Some ski slopes staying green

In some parts of New England, ski mountains have had to close trails or, in some cases, shut down almost entirely as grass, slush, and ice have replaced powder on the slopes.

Vermont’s Mad River Glen ski resort, known for its challenging trails, suspended operations for the first half of last week. By Thursday morning, 20 of the park’s 53 trails were open, according to Matt Lillard, the resort’s general manager.

“Part of the adventure is the challenge,” Lillard said in a phone interview Wednesday. “There’s certainly going to be ice, and some rocks here and there you have to avoid, and dirt spots, but we can certainly get down the mountain safely.”

Lillard said the incoming storm, if it lives up to the forecasts, would be a welcome change, but likely won’t bring enough snow to guarantee trails stay open the rest of the season.

“We’ve not built up a very strong base,” he said. “The storm [Friday] is going to be fun to ski on, it’ll get us open, but it’s not going to make a very resilient base, and we still want to see that grow.”

In Massachusetts, the Weston Ski Track has used snow machines to sustain its cross-country trails, and has managed to hold its weekly ski races, but supervisor Rebecca Morris said the machines are most useful at maintaining groundcover — not filling in snow where none has fallen naturally.

She said the track is not scheduled to make snow until Saturday, but that timeline depends on how wet the storm leaves the ground. A dusting of dry, natural snow could allow the track to open more routes, but Morris said skiers won’t know for sure until after the storm.

“That’s always a possibility with natural snow,” Morris said. “We’ll have to see.”

Delayed opening for New Hampshire Ice Castles

Organizers pushed back the opening date for the Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H. — originally slated to welcome visitors Thursday — by more than a week, citing an unusually warm start to winter.

The Ice Castles, which have risen annually in New Hampshire for nine years, can not be built in temperatures above freezing. Minimum temperatures in North Woodstock hovered in the mid 30s until Jan 6.

“This winter, we have had several days in New Hampshire with temperatures near or in the 50s and rain, which hinders our ability to create the experience,” a spokesperson for the castles told Boston.com.

The castles’ new opening date is Jan. 26.

Backyard hockey rinks stuck as backyard wading pools

Dylan Gastel, CEO of EZ ICE Rinks, a Newton company that sells do-it-yourself backyard skating rinks, said sales have been slower so far this year than in the past.

Typically, he said, families buy an ice rink set up before the holiday season. But the biggest driver of demand is “the snow effect,” he said — the company tends to see a bump in sales after a major snowfall.

Still, he was optimistic that February and March would bring colder temperatures, and winter weather forecast for the end of the month could be “perfect skating weather.”

“I think what we’ll see is come the end of January and into February, there’s going to be a ton of really cold weather,” Gastel said. “I’d say sharpen your skates and get ready.”

That would be good news for Goran Jovanovic, a father of two in Templeton, who built a backyard rink for his hockey-loving kids in mid-December, but only saw it frozen for about three days after Christmas before temperatures rose again.

Thursday afternoon, he said, it was mostly slush.

”It’s always a risk when you build a rink,” Jovanovic said. “You [could] just have a big pond outside that you spent all this money for.”

He said the winter storm could do more harm than good if rain and slush come down, since the watery surface can not be shoveled.

“It’s probably going to destroy my rink,” he said. “Best case scenario is that I can salvage it somehow.”

Drooping New Year’s ice sculptures

Boston saw temperatures in the 50s New Year’s weekend, threatening ice sculptures for the city’s annual First Night Celebration and along the harbor’s waterfront sculpture stroll.

The New England Aquarium’s ice sculpture, a tribute to its beloved penguins, had to be wrapped in layers of trash bags, dry ice, blankets, and tarps to shield it from the mild temperatures, which exceeded 60 degrees Dec. 30, according to Pam Bechtold Snyder, spokeswoman for the aquarium.

When the sculpture was unveiled, Snyder said, it “looked a bit more abstract” — much of the fine detailing, like feathers and penguin Beach Donkey’s custom boots, had melted away.

Snyder said the aquarium had planned for warmer weather, coordinating with the carvers and ordering dry ice in advance after 2021’s sculpture melted in the days leading up to New Year’s. This season’s penguins were carved about four days ahead of the end-of-year festivities.

“We knew we were taking a bit of a gamble having that gap,” Snyder said. “We almost planned as if we knew it was going to be 50 degrees.”

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.