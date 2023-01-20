New year, new jobs in Rhode Island

⚓ Channel 12′s Danielle North is now an assistant vice president of community development at Centreville Bank.

Note: For all the government folks with jobs like “senior innovation analyst” for towns that end with letter “N,” there are too many of you to count. So I mostly kept you off this list.

We are now 20 days into 2023, and lots of familiar faces around Rhode Island have taken on new roles in the private and nonprofit sectors. Here’s a roundup of every name I could dig up, along with their new titles.

⚓ Longtime Channel 6 anchor Doreen Scanlon is now a public relations manager at Care New England.

⚓ Rilwan K. Feyisitan Jr. is now president and CEO of the East Bay Community Action Program.

⚓ Paige Clausius-Parks was promoted to executive director of Rhode Island Kids Count, the state’s leading child advocacy group.

⚓ Jessica Vega is now senior policy analyst at Rhode Island Kids Count.

⚓ Jennie Johnson, the longtime executive director of City Year Rhode Island (and my boss when I was at AmeriCorps VISTA a million years ago), is moving to the Community College of Rhode Island to be vice president for the division of workforce partnerships.

⚓ Stephanie Federico has been promoted to vice president of public and government affairs for the east region at Cox Communications.

⚓ Former state senator Gayle Goldin has been promoted to deputy director of the women’s bureau at the US Department of Labor.

⚓ Seth Klaiman, the former chief of staff for former state treasurer Seth Magaziner, has joined the New Harbor Group communications agency as an executive vice president.

⚓ Charon Rose is now director of workforce strategy and operations at the Rhode Island Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner.

⚓ Katie Titus will become head of school at Moses Brown beginning July 1.

⚓ It has been a few months now, but Kate Liberman is the new executive director of the Trinity Repertory Company.

⚓ Nicole Pollock, who was former mayor Jorge Elorza’s chief of staff, is now chief of staff at the Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation.

⚓ Lanre Ajakaiye is now chief development officer at the United Way of Rhode Island.

⚓ Spencer Sherman has moved from the Rhode Island Department of Education to become vice president of partnerships and innovation at the Linked Learning Alliance.

⚓ Amy Grzybowski is the new vice president of community relations at New England Tech.

⚓ This isn’t a new job, but congratulations to Providence’s Jake Blount on being nominated for an International Folk Music Award for artist of the year.

