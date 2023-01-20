Nutty call about a squirrel showing up inside a house

At 8:46 p.m. on Dec. 22, Medfield police got a 911 call from a resident on Stuart Street who reported that she had a squirrel in her house. The animal control officer was notified. A few minutes later, at 8:51 p.m., the woman called back to let police know that she had successfully chased the squirrel out of her home. The ACO was given that good news so he didn’t have to respond to the call.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

UNEXPECTED GRASS FIRE

At 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, Watertown police received a call about a brush fire that was burning by the intersection of Greenough Boulevard and North Beacon Street. According to police, a landscaping crew in the area had parked their riding lawnmower while they went to do some other work, and then noticed a fire burning underneath the mower. They moved the lawnmower and tried to put out the flames using a leaf blower but were unsuccessful, as the fire had spread to an area measuring about 25 yards by 25 yards. The fire department came and extinguished the flames, police said.

ONE WAY TO SKIP THE BILL

At 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 9, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from someone at a restaurant on Route 18 requesting an officer because a patron had been in the restaurant for over two hours eating food and was now refusing to pay. The customer then began complaining of chest pain, and was ultimately taken to the hospital.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING PARKING LOT BLUES

The days leading up to Christmas are typically busy times at shopping malls, and their parking lots can become even tougher to navigate as people rush to get their shopping done. One example of this happened at 7:52 p.m. on Dec. 19, when police received a 911 call from a man who forgot where he parked his black 2014 Chevy Suburban at the Burlington Mall. The police log entry stated that mall security was going to try to help him locate his SUV, which they did successfully. Another incident at the Burlington Mall was reported to police on the evening of Dec. 21, when Burlington police received a report that a vehicle was parked in a loading dock area. Police issued a parking citation to the driver for parking in a prohibited area. According to the log entry, the driver had been warned over 20 times by mall security not to park there. A third parking lot incident came to the attention of police on Dec. 23, when a woman called 911 to report that she was insulted by another motorist at the mall after she opened her car door into another vehicle. Perhaps she just wanted to vent about what happened, because she didn’t request police and said the other motorist left the area and there was no emergency. She didn’t provide any license plate information either, according to the log entry.

MUSIC LOVER

At 12:46 p.m. on Dec. 29, Peabody police responded to a report that a woman was dancing, yelling, and singing at the intersection of Lowell Street and Roosevelt Avenue. She was described as wearing a gray sweatshirt with black pants, and she “might need a well-being check.” Police located the woman, who “was listening to music,” the log entry stated, and “she has been sent on her way.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.