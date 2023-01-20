Police investigate flooding, possible vandalism at Dighton Middle School

Paper towels are believed to have been stuffed into the sink, preventing it from draining, the statement said.

Police are investigating the incident as a possible vandalism after being notified Friday, said a statement from police.

A classroom sink that was left running overnight at Dighton Middle School caused damage to the classroom and three surrounding rooms, police said Friday.

Dighton police are determining the extent of the damage and the cost of repairs, in addition to investigating the nature of the incident, the statement said.

Dighton Police Chief Shawn Cronin said a thorough investigation will be conducted with the help of the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District, according to the statement.

Advertisement

“All of us here at the Dighton Police Department value learning and want to do our part to ensure that student learning in the district is not disrupted,” Cronin said in the statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dighton Police Department at 508-669-6711.





Claire Law can be reached at claire.lae@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.