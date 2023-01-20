Police release new photos of East Boston woman missing since last November

Boston police on Friday released five new photographs of Reina C. Morales Rojas, who went missing in late November, as they continue their search for the East Boston woman.
Morales Rojas, 41, was last seen on Nov. 26 getting into a car around 9 p.m. “in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston and [later being] dropped off in Somerville,” officials said.
#BPD Missing Person Alert Update: 41-Year-Old Reina Morales Rojas - Correction on First Name Spelling and New Photographs Released https://t.co/6pJUikPHLW pic.twitter.com/uGL54d0SQz— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 19, 2023
Morales Rojas is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, police said.
Detectives in the A-7 station in East Boston are leading the search for Morales Rojas. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or A-7 Detectives at (617) 343-4328.
