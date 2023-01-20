fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police release new photos of East Boston woman missing since last November

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated January 20, 2023, 24 minutes ago

Boston police on Friday released five new photographs of Reina C. Morales Rojas, who went missing in late November, as they continue their search for the East Boston woman.

Morales Rojas, 41, was last seen on Nov. 26 getting into a car around 9 p.m. “in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston and [later being] dropped off in Somerville,” officials said.

Morales Rojas is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, police said.

Detectives in the A-7 station in East Boston are leading the search for Morales Rojas. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or A-7 Detectives at (617) 343-4328.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

