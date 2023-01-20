fb-pixel Skip to main content

Rooftop fire at old Edison plant in South Boston extinguished

By Claire Law Globe Correspondent,Updated January 20, 2023, 7 minutes ago

Firefighters put out a rooftop fire at the old Edison power plant, which is currently under construction, in South Boston on Friday night, a department spokesman said.

The single alarm fire at 776 Summer St. , which was called in around 8 p.m., was extinguished within 20 minutes, said Firefighter Brian Alkins, spokesman for the Boston Fire Department.

The fire was put out using the tower unit, Alkins said. Firefighters initially tried to enter the building, Alkins said, but ultimately felt it was unsafe since it was a construction site.

There were no injuries, Alkins said.

Developers are turning the long-shuttered plant into a mix of residential, retail and office space, the Globe has reported.

Claire Law can be reached at claire.lae@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.

