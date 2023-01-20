‘Sled Zeppelin.’ ‘Sherlock Snowmes.’ Here are the winners of MassDOT’s ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest

Last year, state officials invited middle- and elementary-school students across the state to submit ideas on what to call 12 trucks in its new fleet of snow-clearing vehicles. A panel then chose two winners from each of the six Highway Division districts.

Those were just two of the winners of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s “Name a Snowplow” contest, which were announced Friday.

If you happen to see large plow trucks with decals reading “Luke Snowalker” or “Blizzard of Oz” clearing the roads this winter, you can thank local students for the clever puns.

Each plow will have its new name displayed on its doors. MassDOT even created custom-designed decals for each of the monikers, labels that will include a hat-tip to the schools who named them.

“We are excited about the results of our first-ever contest to partner with school students across Massachusetts to name several of our snowplows,” Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca said in a statement. “In addition to recognizing the schools that submitted winning names, this contest also strengthens the connection MassDOT has with communities across the Commonwealth.”

At Reingold Elementary School in Fitchburg, a first-grade classroom’s winning pick was “Plower Ranger.” That plow, according to a statement from MassDOT, will now sport a sign with a font similar to the one used on the show “Power Rangers.”

In Somerville, where fourth-graders at the John F. Kennedy School came up with the name “Sherlock Snowmes,” a plow will be outfitted with a logo complete with a pipe like the one the fictional detective totes while solving mysteries.

For their creative ideas, each winning classroom won a $100 gift card to go towards school supplies. The plow that they helped name will also pay a visit to their school, MassDOT announced.

Massachusetts elementary and middle school students were asked to name a fleet of MassDOT snow plows. MassDOT

This isn’t the first time state officials turned to residents for help when trying to come up with nicknames for its equipment, a trend that state governments across the country seem to be embracing.

The Steamship Authority last year received thousands of submissions when it invited the public to name two new ferries, disappointing some participants when they turned down all of their “Jaws”-related ideas.

When it comes to plow-naming contests, Massachusetts is getting lapped by Vermont, which christened 71 newly dubbed plows last year.

Here’s the list of winners that MassDOT announced Friday:

K thorough fourth grade:

Crosby Elementary School, Pittsfield, fourth grade: “Flurry Fighter”

Munger Hill Elementary School, Westfield, third grade: “Luke Snowalker”

Reingold Elementary School, Fitchburg, first grade: “Plower Ranger”

John F. Kennedy School, Somerville, fourth grade: “Sherlock Snowmes”

Wilkins Elementary School, Stoughton, Kindergarten: “Snowdrop”

JFK Elementary School, Canton, second grade: “Arctic Beast”

Fifth through eighth grade:

Buckland-Shelburne Elementary School, Shelburne Falls, sixth grade: “Sled Zeppelin”

Hadley Elementary School, Hadley, fifth grade: “Snow day, No Way”

Tahanto Regional Middle-High School, Boylston, eighth grade: “Blizzard Wizard”

TEC Connections Academy Online School, Malden, fifth grade: “Snow Big Deal”

Wamsutta Middle School, Attleboro, seventh grade: “Snow Time to Lose”

James F. Condon School K-8, Boston, fifth grade: “Blizzard of Oz”

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.