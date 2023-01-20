Snow accumulates in areas of northern Mass. as cold air could make for slippery roads

Low pressure will continue to develop to our east and then head out to sea. This is not a big system but it will help bring down air that is cold enough for the precipitation to change over to snow. Throughout the rest of Friday morning and into the afternoon, the rain-snow line moves closer to Cape Cod. Even there a few flakes are possible by this evening. The map I put together below gives a rough idea of how much snow I’m thinking will fall through the rest of the day into Friday evening.

It’s a snowy day in much of New England and even in Greater Boston flakes will fly throughout the day, especially this afternoon and early evening. There has already been quite a bit of snow to the north as of Friday morning. Some areas around Fitchburg have had well over 5 inches of snow at this point and there will be a little more during the day today.

Snow early Friday and into the evening will be light but could make some roads slippery late in the day. Dave Epstein

Because temperatures are relatively mild the snow will not stick as much on the roads as it will on grassy surfaces. After dark, as temperatures fall below freezing, some slippery spots can develop, and certainly Saturday morning, with the entire area cold enough, watch for black ice on untreated surfaces.

After midnight temperatures will be below freezing in most areas around Boston. WeatherBELL

It’s generally dry and seasonably chilly for the rest of the weekend before our next weather system heads into the area Sunday night and Monday. The track of the system looks like it will be warming up along the coast for mostly rain but once again that rain-snow line will be somewhere over inland areas. It’s tough at this point to predict exactly who sees all snow and who see rain. If the storm moves a little farther east, then the rain-snow line will also get closer to the coast. If the storm heads farther west, that rain area will encompass most of southern New England.

Early Monday rain is forecast along the coast and snow to the north, the forecast and exact placement of this line will fluctuate in the coming days. WeatherBELL

It’s a very active pattern and if we had a lot of cold air around we’d be looking at a lot of snow. The next weather system will move in sometime later on Wednesday into Thursday. Once again it’s going to be a marginal system with the rain-snow line somewhere through New England. With a lot of moisture possible, those areas that stay all snow will see big amounts whereas it will just be running down the drain where it’s too warm.

Midweek next week brings another weather system from the south with snow and rain for New England. WeatherBELL

The early outlook for February keeps generally milder-than-average conditions along the East Coast. This doesn’t mean we can’t have a blast of cold air or a lot of snow at some point, but the pattern is not conducive for deep cold heading into the final month of meteorological winter.